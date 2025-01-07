Alley Theatre Presents Spicy Comedy SEARED

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony Award-winning Alley Theatre and Artistic Director Rob Melrose have announced the cast of Seared.

Directed by Associate Artistic Director Brandon Weinbrenner, Seared is a sizzling comedy by Theresa Rebeck that dives into the high-stakes world of an up-and-coming restaurant. Houston Chef Justin Yu will consult and teach the cast and creative team the innerworkings of a fast-paced high-end restaurant.

“When I first moved to Houston, I was impressed by the city's vibrant food scene,” mused Melrose. “This dynamic culinary world makes it so exciting to immerse our audience in the high-stakes drama of the restaurant industry. What excites me most, however, is welcoming Theresa Rebeck's work back to our stage. Seared marks the seventh play of hers that we've produced at the Alley, a testament to the special place she holds here. Beyond her writing, Theresa has also directed at the Alley, helming unforgettable productions of All My Sons and Crimes of the Heart. It's always a joy to experience her words brought to life, and we're thrilled to share her work once again.”

Weinbrenner, known for his dynamic and fast-paced direction, shared his insights on the production, “I couldn't be more thrilled to direct Seared in a city like Houston. Like any other sensible Houstonian, I love dining out. And not just for the delicious food but also for the drama! There are high stakes, urgent timing, opinions galore, relationships in the kitchen and on the floor, and all of that in Theresa Rebeck's Seared. And I get to collaborate with friends! Theresa and I have been friends for a decade. The cast is made up of our beloved Resident Acting Company members and a big local talent. My friend, renowned Chef Justin Yu (Theodore Rex, Squable, Better Luck Tomorrow), will serve as our Chef Consultant. What more could you ask for? We're all ready to take a bite out of Seared!”

Audiences are invited to indulge their senses in this spicy comedy of culinary chaos, where artistic vision clashes with the hard realities of business. The arrival of a seasoned restaurant consultant adds fuel to the fire, igniting a battle that promises to leave everyone craving more. Set in the Neuhaus Theatre, transformed into an intimate restaurant kitchen, the action unfolds up close, immersing viewers in the heat of the moment.

The cast of Seared includes Resident Acting Company members Elizabeth Bunch as Emily, Chris Hutchison as Mike, and Christopher Salazar as Harry.

Rounding out the cast is Kory LaQuess Pullam (Alley All New Reading of Uhuru and Christa McAuliffe's Eyes Were Blue) as Rodney.

The creative team includes Scenic Designer Riw Rakkulchon, Costume Designer Erica Griese, Lighting Designer Aja M. Jackson, Sound Designer Fredrick Kennedy, Chef Consultant Justin Yu, Fight Director & Intimacy Specialist Adam Noble, Stage Manager Amy Ramsdell, and Assistant Stage Manager Brandon Clark.

Captioned Performance on Sunday, February 16 at 2:00 PM, Audio Described Performance on Sunday, February 16 at 7:00 PM and ASL Interpreted Performance on Wednesday, February 26 at 7:30 PM.

Performances run Friday, February 7 to Sunday, March 2 in the Neuhaus Theatre. Tickets are on now sale, starting at $58. Discounted tickets are available for military, seniors, educators and any student, regardless of age, with a valid ID for designated performances in designated sections. Tickets can be ordered online (alleytheatre.org) or by phone (713.220.5700).

