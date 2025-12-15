Marga Gomez's SPANISH STEW to be Presented at The Marsh Berkeley

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Marsh Berkeley will welcome audiences to the pulse of 1976 with Marga Gomez’s Spanish Stew, the acclaimed writer/performer’s 15th solo work.

The comedy follows Gomez’ youthful history when, after being abruptly outed by her flamboyant mother, young Marga flees her parents in Manhattan and follows her college girlfriend to San Francisco. After they break up in the Haight over dietary differences, Marga finds new girlfriends, cults, weird roommates, and a survival job at a bohemian cafe where she must recreate a treasured family recipe to stay in San Francisco. Spanish Stew overflows with warmth, wit and revelations over families of origin and the Bay Area Queer, punk and radical families we choose.

Featuring a cast of vivid characters all played by Gomez in her trademark lightning-fast transitions, Spanish Stew plays 7:30pm Saturdays & 2:00pm Sundays, January 17 – February 22, 2026 at The Marsh Berkeley.

Originally developed by Marga Gomez and first presented as a work-in-progress at The Marsh’s In Front of Your Eyes Performance Festival, Spanish Stew received its world premiere at New Conservatory Theatre Center, October 2025, directed by Richard A. Mosqueda with sound and video design by Lana Palmer, developed in part with David Ford, Jackie Marchand, and Ed Decker.



