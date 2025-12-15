ODC/Dance Unveils 2026 Dance Downtown Home Season At Yerba Buena Center for the Arts

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

ODC/Dance has announced the program for DANCE DOWNTOWN, the company’s annual home season at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts. The performances will take place March 5–8, 2026, at the Blue Shield of California Theater at YBCA.

The season will include two world premieres and a recent work by ODC/Dance’s newly appointed Co-Artistic Director. The organization’s annual Gala will be held on Friday, March 6, in conjunction with the run.

The 2026 program will feature AFTER THE DELUGE, a world premiere by ODC Founder and Artistic Director Brenda Way; CAUGHT IN THE ACT, a world premiere by guest choreographer Gypsy Snider; and THEORIES OF TIME by ODC/Dance Co-Artistic Director Mia J. Chong.

AFTER THE DELUGE

World Premiere

Choreography by Brenda Way

Created over the course of a year, After the Deluge is a meditation on natural disasters and their human impact. Inspired in part by the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, the work explores themes of love, loss, and responsibility. Set to music by Nils Frahm, Max Richter, and Chad Lawson, the piece is performed by the full company.

CAUGHT IN THE ACT

World Premiere

Choreography by Gypsy Snider

Guest choreographer Gypsy Snider, co-founder and artistic director of contemporary circus collective The 7 Fingers, brings a new work to ODC/Dance that examines performance, visibility, and audience relationship. Drawing from cabaret and circus traditions, Caught in the Act explores the dynamics of performance within a social- and media-driven culture, engaging directly with the concept of the fourth wall.

THEORIES OF TIME

Choreography by Mia J. Chong

Originally premiered at ODC Theater, Theories of Time will be remounted as part of Dance Downtown. The work traces the perception of time as both structured and fluid, drawing inspiration from science, memory, and lived experience. The piece marks Chong’s first season as Co-Artistic Director of ODC/Dance.

ODC/DANCE 2026 COMPANY

Jeremy Bannon-Neches, Jaime Garcia Castilla, Rachel Furst, Caitlin Hicks, Ja’Moon Jones, Joanne Kim, Jenna Marie, Addison Norman, Christian Squires, and Colton Wall.

ODC GALA

Friday, March 6, 2026

ODC’s annual Gala will take place on Friday, March 6, at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, with events held in both the Forum and the Blue Shield of California Theater. Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi will serve as Honorary Chair. The evening will include cocktails, dinner, a special performance by ODC/Dance featuring the world premiere of After the Deluge, and an after-party. Proceeds will support ODC’s artistic and educational programs.

Tickets for DANCE DOWNTOWN start at $30. Gala tickets start at $190, with performance-plus-after-party options also available. Additional information and reservations are available through ODC.

