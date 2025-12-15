Carey Perloff to Direct THE CHERRY ORCHARD at Marin Theatre

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Marin Theatre will ring in 2026 with Anton Chekhov’s classic The Cherry Orchard. American Conservatory Theater Artistic Director Emerita Carey Perloff, who helmed Marin Theatre’s wildly successful production of Waste last season, directs the Russian playwright’s final work. Set at the turn of the 20th century, an aristocratic matriarch returns home to her family’s estate, which has fallen into debt. The house and beautiful cherry orchard are set to be auctioned off while the family resists solutions, desperate to preserve their way of life and ignore the changing times.

For this production, Perloff has assembled a cast that includes Bay Area theatre veterans Lance Gardner, Liz Sklar, Anthony Fusco, Danny Scheie, Leontyne Mbele-Mbong, Jomar Tagatac, Howard Swain, Joseph O’Malley, Rosie Hallett, and Anna Takayo, alongside New York actors Molly Ranson and Joel Morel. The Cherry Orchard will be performed January 29 – February 22, 2026 (press opening: February 3) at Marin Theatre.

The Cherry Orchard features choreography by Val Caniparoli, scenic design by Nina Ball, costume design by Lydia Tanji, lighting design by Kate Boyd, sound design by James Ard, illusions/FX design by Christian Cagigal, props design by Jenna Forder, and wig design by Jessica Carter. Nick Carvalho is the stage manager, Morgan Bright is the assistant stage manager, and Michael Paller is the dramaturg.

San Francisco / Bay Area Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. URINETOWN (Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble) 17.6% of votes 2. THE DAY THE SKY TURNED ORANGE (San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Company / Z Space) 8.3% of votes 3. SWEENEY TODD (Cabrillo Stage) 8.1% of votes Vote Now!