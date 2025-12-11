Dan Hoyle's TAKES ALL KINDS to Kick Off Next Tour at The Marsh San Francisco

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Dan Hoyle’s Takes All Kinds will kick off its next leg of performances with a strictly limited engagement at The Marsh San Francisco. Directed by Aldo Billingslea and developed with Charlie Varon and Michael Moran, Takes All Kinds debuted at The Marsh October 4, 2024, where it received critical raves, and has since played to packed houses across the United States.

In this 70-minute work, Hoyle recreates real conversations with a wide array of Americans he met on the front lines of today’s political tensions—including a conservative preacher’s son who changes direction and finds purpose in Florida school-board activism after his daughter comes out, Atlanta voting rights canvassers who reignite civic hope with family stories from the Jim Crow era, a former gang member-turned-social worker who undertakes deradicalizing violent extremists, and many more. Takes All Kinds captures the heart-wrenching, funny, and complex stories of people navigating the present, offering tender and inspiring portraits of everyday Americans turned unlikely changemakers.

The show’s national tour has included performances for many of the very communities and people who are brought to life in it, bringing Hoyle’s storytelling full circle. Following its limited San Francisco engagement the show returns to the road, with stops planned in New York, Idaho, Florida, Washington DC, and other cities across the U.S. Takes All Kinds will play select dates at 7:30pm Thursdays & Fridays and 5:00pm Saturdays, January 10 – February 21, 2026 (see specific schedule below) at The Marsh San Francisco, 1062 Valencia St., San Francisco.

