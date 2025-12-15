Review: RUTHLESS! at New Conservatory Theatre Center

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Mix one part All About Eve, one part Gypsy, and a healthy shot of The Bad Seed in a blender and you’ve got the recipe for Ruthless!, a delightfully dark comedy alternative to the typical holiday fare. A reboot from their 2023 production, Ruthless! is a delight for theatre and old movie references and over-the-top performances, all the while scratching out itch for absurd murder melodramas.

J. Conrad Frank is Sylvia St. Croix, sleazy talent agent.

The plot revolves around cute, precocious Tina Denmark, a child actor willing to kill for the lead in a school play. Ala The Bad Seed, her mother, grandmother, and acting coach are all blissfully unaware of the child’s malicious streak. The plot keeps getting increasingly tangled as characters’ real identities are revealed, showbiz tropes about the grabbing of power, money and fame are exposed and a homicidal finale to end all shows.

Mary Kalita (Judy Denmark), J. Conrad Frank (Sylvia St. Croix) and Lucca Troutman (Eve).

The casting is superb throughout. J. Conrad Frank plays the driven acting coach Sylvia St. Croix and hasn’t seen a scene he doesn’t try to steal. With his thick, sophisticated voice and wild histrionics Frank drips with sarcasm and egotism. Melissa Momboisse is a hoot as the singing, dancing, malevolent child. Andea Dennison-Laufer is the disgruntled third grade teacher bitter over her lack of showbiz career. Jacqueline De Muro is Lita Encore, Tina’s boozy grandmother and theatre critic. Mary Kalita as Tina’s Stepford mother Judy Denmark is wonderful. With a beautiful voice, Kalita mugs her way as the extremely polite mother, blissfully unaware of her absent husband, and wondering whether she created a monster or has any talent of her own. Her transformation into the vain and ungrateful Broadway star Ginger Delmarco is a joy to watch.

Once again Dyan McBride does a bang-up directing job, allowing the actors free range to express the most outrageous traits of these ridiculous caricatures. Combined with Wes Crains stylish costuming, Deon Glass’ wigs, Matthew Owens eye-popping set design, and Nic Candito’s dramatic lighting, Ruthless! is a stylishly cartoonish caper sure to please.

Ruthless continues through December 28th. For tickets go to nctcsf.org or by calling (415-861-8972).

Photo credits: Lois Tema

