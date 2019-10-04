Steve Poltz And Special Guest Jack Tempchin Play Poway November 2

Steve Poltz has been described as "quite possibly the most talented and engaging solo performer on this planet" by Front Porch Music. The alternative folk singer, songwriter and all-around free spirit has enjoyed a colorful career since striking out with San Diego cowpunk cult favorites the Rugburns in the early '90s. Along the way, the Canadian-American co-wrote Jewel's 1995 hit "You Were Meant for Me," and made a short major-label run of his own. Multi-platinum "mystery man" Jack Tempchin of Eagles songwriting fame, opens the show. Poltz and company will take command of the Poway Stage on Saturday, November 2 starting at 8 p.m.



Born in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Poltz has lived most of his life in Southern California. Those geographic poles may have something to do with his unhinged genius. He is a dual citizen - Canada and the United States, - but has often said that, "should a hostage situation arise, I become conveniently Canadian."



During his college days at the University of San Diego, he began playing with another guitarist named Robert Driscoll. That was the genesis of their freewheeling band, the Rugburns. They toured throughout America in the early '90s nurturing a small cult audience. During his time Poltz struck up a friendship with Jewel, who was a struggling singer/songwriter in California at the time. The two began collaborating, writing a number of songs together including "You Were Meant for Me," which became a hit single, eventually spending well over 14 months on the American charts. With the success of the single, the label was interested in Poltz. He signed to Mercury and began recording his solo debut, "One Left Show," which was released in March 1998. Though solidly received, a maverick independent like Poltz chafed within the major-label system and by 2003, he'd formed his own label, 98 Pounder Records.



Steve Poltz plays the Poway Center for the Performing Arts Friday, November 2nd at 8PM. Special guest, Jack Tempchin opens the show. Tickets at www.powayonstage.org Over the next several years, Poltz updated the D.I.Y. methods of his early days, touring hard and releasing independent albums like 2008's autobiographical "Traveling" and its simultaneously released quirkier cousin, "Unraveling." His music continued to evolve with acoustic-based songwriting still forming its core, but following any creative whim that seemed to suit him. The alt-folk of releases like 2010's "Deamhouse"and 2012's "Noineen Noiny Noin" was followed in 2014 by a raucous and gritty recording, "The Accident."



Poltz survived a stroke on stage in Delaware in late 2014 and managed to stick around to sign CDs afterward before being driven to the hospital. He returned to performing in 2015 and by 2018, departed his longtime home of San Diego for Nashville.

Jack Tempchin is a legendary hit songwriter whose two best known compositions, "Peaceful Easy Feeling" and "Already Gone," are synonymous with the Southern California Sound.

Both songs are on "Eagles: Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975," awarded Best-Selling U.S. Album of the 20th Century by the RIAA. Tempchin has five Eagles contributions total, including "The Girl from Yesterday" from the "Hell Freezes Over" reunion release, plus "It's Your World Now" and "Somebody," both on their double disc release, "Long Road Out Of Eden."



Jack Tempchin songs have been performed by or recorded by George Jones, Buck Owens, Emmylou Harris, Glen Campbell, Chris Hillman, Jackson Browne, Dwight Yoakam, Linda Ronstadt, Patty Loveless, Trisha Yearwood, Tanya Tucker, Jim Lauderdale, Johnny Duncan, Richie Havens, Randy Meisner, Sammy Kershaw, Kate Wolf, Tom Rush, Little Texas, The Paladins, New Riders Of the Purple Sage, and Wilson Philips.



Poway OnStage, (a dba of The Poway Center for the Performing Arts Foundation), is a 29-year-old non-profit organization that offers professional performing arts events, including concerts, dance performances, theater productions, and a children's theater series. The Foundation operates through a special partnership with the City of Poway and the Poway Unified School District.



Visit our website at www.powayonstage.org.





