Video: Ebenezer Scrooge's BIG San Diego Christmas Show

The Old Globe has released new footage of Ebenezer Scrooge’s BIG San Diego Christmas Show. The Scrooge parody, set in San Diego, is based on A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens, and is written by Gordon Greenberg (Globe’s Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors, Crime and Punishment: A Comedy and The Heart of Rock & Roll) and Steve Rosen (Globe’s Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors; Crime and Punishment, A Comedy; The Other Josh Cohen) and directed by Greenberg.

Audiences of all ages will cheer Ebenezer Scrooge’s rediscovery of the Christmas spirit in this riotous Dickens mash-up filled with music and laughter—all set in “wintery” San Diego.

The cast includes James Joseph O’Neil as Ebenezer Scrooge; Josh Breckenridge in the roles of Bob Cratchit, Jacob Marley, Charles, Mr. Fezzi, and others; Will Carlyon playing Fred, Young Scrooge, Medium Scrooge, Tiny Tim, and others; Susana Cordón as Prudence Saint, Lavinia, Ghost of Christmas Present, Archibald, and others; and Jacque Wilke as Gertrude Saint, Ghost of Christmas Past, Mrs. Cratchit, Jennie, and others.