Interview: Erica Marie Weisz of MISTLETOE MELODIES WITH ERICA MARIE! at Scripps Ranch Theatre And New Village Arts

🎭 NEW! San Diego Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Diego & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Swing into the holiday season with Erica Marie in a festive one-act cabaret of classic and jazzy tunes, sprinkled with witty cheer. “Mistletoe Melodies with Erica Marie!” is a brand-new, stripped-down holiday gem—just Erica, a piano, and a sleigh-full of warmth.

Have yourself a merry little evening of cozy carols and toe-tapping tunes that’ll leave you grinning brighter than holiday lights. It may be simpler than her previous show, but it’s overflowing with heart and harmony. Catch this sparkling holiday treat at Scripps Ranch Theatre (Dec 14 & 15 at 7pm) and New Village Arts (Dec 18–20 at 6pm; Dec 20 at 2pm) before it jingles away for the season.

Bringing magical holiday music and memories to audiences is combining the magic of performance with the magic of the season. What’s the moment in “Mistletoe Melodies” that feels the most like the holidays to you—either a song, a story, or a shared spark with the audience?

“The moment that is going to feel the most like the holidays is when I share in a sing-along with the audience. Music is such a bridge that brings people together, and I know it’s going to be a very joyous moment! I truly can’t WAIT."

You blend jazzy classics with cozy carols—what’s your secret to making the holidays and their songs feel fresh and personal?

“Every song in this cabaret has a uniqueness breathed into it- my brilliant accompanist and friend Leigh Anne Sutherlin, and I wanted the songs to feel both familiar and also new in that they have a bit of surprise Christmas magic incorporated into them. Whether it be a fun veering from the original style/tempo, creating a mash-up with a few favorite holiday tunes, or adding underscoring that is certain to evoke memories from holidays past, I’m hoping this feels both nostalgic and fresh."

Cabaret is such an intimate form, and that connection to the audience sis even more direct when it is you, the piano, and them. What do you love most about performing in a format where every breath and lyric is right there with the audience?

“I absolutely love the intimacy and conversational feel of a cabaret performance. Although I create what I’d like to think is a thoughtful script, I also make sure that my genuine voice is felt in the dialogue while always leaving lots of room for improvisation and moments to connect with my audience. It’s both terrifying and exhilarating!"

If you could invite one fictional character to this show (Scrooge, Buddy the Elf, Krampus, etc), who would be in the front row and why?

“I would love to invite the Grinch to come and grimace at me in the front row because I’d be determined to win him over with my jokes. Plus, I’ve done a fun jazzy version of his namesake song to serenade him with!"

After a whirlwind year of performing around San Diego in your one-woman show and in full musical productions, what do you find yourself wishing for this holiday season—and what hopes or intentions are you carrying with you into the New Year ahead?

“I’ve been incredibly fortunate to be busy on and off stage recently, but in the New Year, I’m committing to fill my plate only with projects that bring me joy and only be in spaces that make me feel safe, uplifted, and fulfilled as an artist and individual. How’s that for a New Year’s resolution?"

“Mistletoe Melodies” is the perfect little gift to yourself, so grab your favorite festive sweater, warm up those vocal cords, and let Erica and her piano whisk you into the merriest corner of the season. For ticket and showtime information, please go to Scripps Ranch Theatre (Dec 14 & 15 at 7pm) and New Village Arts (Dec 18–20 at 6pm; Dec 20 at 2pm).

Photo credit: David Rumley