Video: Opening Night with the Cast of WORKING GIRL at La Jolla Playhouse

Working Girl is the sharp and hilarious adaptation of the iconic 1988 film. It features an exhilarating original score by the legendary Cyndi Lauper, a smart, fresh book from award-winning playwright Theresa Rebeck, and direction by our own Tony Award-winning Christopher Ashley. Working Girl is just as much about the power of friendship as it is about chasing ambition and success.

Tess McGill is a Staten Island secretary with big dreams and even bigger ideas, but when her scheming boss Katharine Parker steals one, Tess decides to take matters into her own hands. With Katharine unexpectedly out of town, Tess seizes the chance to prove herself, making a bold business move that could change her life forever. With some help from her savvy friends and a charming businessman, she’s got one shot to pull it off – before the boss returns!

Check out this video of the cast talking about the musical on opening night!