FROZEN JR. Comes to San Diego Junior Theatre in January

🎭 NEW! San Diego Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Diego & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

San Diego Junior Theatre, the nation’s longest-running youth theatre program, will kick off the new year with Disney’s Frozen JR., running January 9–18, 2026, at the historic Casa del Prado Theatre in Balboa Park.

Based on the beloved animated film, Frozen JR. brings the enchanting story of sisters Anna and Elsa to the stage, filled with adventure, humor, and heart. With unforgettable songs like “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” and “Let It Go,” audiences of all ages will be transported to the magical land of Arendelle, where love and courage conquer fear.

Directed by Carmen A. Quiñones, with choreography by Ricardo Valenzuela and music direction by Kim Hendrix-Racine, Frozen JR. features a cast of talented young performers ages 8–18.

This family-friendly musical is the perfect outing for children, parents, grandparents, and anyone who believes in the power of true love.

Disney’s Frozen JR. will run Fridays at 7pm, Saturdays at 2pm, and Sundays at 11am and 2pm from January 9-18, 2026.

JT’s popular Pajama Night is Friday, January 16. Kids attending in their favorite pajamas will get a special gift!

Junior Theatre will provide an ASL-interpreted performance on Saturday, January 17 at 2pm. For optimal seating, members of the Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing community can purchase tickets in the red seating section online or reach out directly to the box office at boxoffice@juniortheatre.com.