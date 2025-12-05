CRSSD Festival Reveals Lineup For Spring 2026 Edition

🎭 NEW! San Diego Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Diego & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

CRSSD Festival has announced the lineup for its Spring 2026 edition, returning to San Diego's Waterfront Park on March 14-15, 2026. Renowned as one of North America's premier destinations for boundary-pushing electronic music, CRSSD curates a rare intersection of global icons, emerging innovators, and coastal California energy.

Since its inception, CRSSD has built its reputation on impeccable curation and immersive production - crafting an experience that feels both world-class and distinctly intimate. Its enduring allure lies in this balance of artistry and atmosphere, offering a setting where cutting-edge performances unfold against the effortless, sun-drenched backdrop of the Pacific.

In continuation of its legacy of forward-thinking programming, CRSSD's Spring 2026 lineup embodies its enduring commitment to spotlighting the most influential and innovative names in electronic music. Billing highlights include Eric Prydz's revered techno alias Cirez D, Australian hitmaker Dom Dolla, global house heavyweights The Martinez Brothers, Brazilian superstar Vintage Culture, melodic mastermind Lane 8, techno powerhouse Amelie Lens, and visionary French duo Polo & Pan.

Crossover highlights follow with Young Art Records boss TOKiMONSTA, GRAMMY-nominated sound sculptor Tycho, nostalgic indie-electronic pioneers Cut Copy, funk-infused collective Franc Moody, and experimental German innovators Modeselektor. The lineup also features synth-pop trailblazer La Roux and rising electronic talents Zimmer90, it's murph, jigitz, and Nimino.

House devotees can look forward to an especially vibrant showing this spring, with deep and driving sets from UK groove architect Ben Sterling, Maccabi House co-founder Mita Gami, UK garage-inspired duo Obskür, Afro-infused selector KILIMANJARO, and Mellow Circus founder Brunello. The stacked billing continues with rising star HoneyLuv, next gen talent Omar+, Australian dance provocateur Odd Mob, Dutch mainstay Franky Rizardo, and infectious sibling act Shermanology - together offering a dynamic cross-section of the global house movement.

Techno enthusiasts will find no shortage of peak-time power this spring, led by the precise sound design of Collabs 3000 (Chris Liebing + Speedy J), Italian trailblazer Deborah De Luca, French juggernaut Space 92, Swedish favorite Ida Engberg, and Berlin powerhouse Clara Cuvé. Acts including hard-groove specialist Franck, the industrial-driven Alignment, experimental producer Polygonia, and emerging forces bullet tooth and Silva Bumpa each bring their own perspective to the festival's harder spectrum.

Nestled along the scenic San Diego Bay, Waterfront Park serves as CRSSD's idyllic home: an open-air sanctuary framed by sweeping ocean views, downtown skylines, and palm-lined greenery. The venue's three signature stages - Ocean View, City Steps, and The Palms - each offer their own distinct energy, guiding fans through a carefully curated journey of sound and setting beneath the Southern California sun.

Beyond the music, CRSSD curates an atmosphere that engages all the senses. Attendees can explore artisanal food and craft cocktail offerings, photo ops, and the beloved CRSSD Lab - a creative hub where technology, sound, and culture intersect. Here, fans and artists alike dig through an expansive vinyl market, discovering hidden gems and timeless records to take home.

As the sun sets over the bay, the celebration continues with CRSSD After Dark, the festival's renowned afterparty series that transforms San Diego's clubs and cultural spaces into late-night extensions of the waterfront experience. Featuring artists from the lineup and surprise guests alike, the After Dark program keeps the city alive long after the final song fades, with details to be revealed closer to the show.

CRSSD's alumni presale begins Tuesday, December 9 at 12PM PT and will be available to Weekend Pass purchasers of inaugural CRSSD Spring '15, CRSSD Spring '25, Proper NYE 24/25, DAY.MVS w/ Chris Lake, CRSSD Fall '25, and Proper NYE/NYD 25/26.

CRSSD Community Presale begins Wednesday, December 10 at 12PM PT, and fans can opt in by signing up at this link. The general on sale begins Wednesday, December 10 at 2PM PT via CRSSD Festival's official website.

CRSSD is a 21+ festival.

CRSSD Spring 2026 Lineup (A-Z)

Alignment

Amelie Lens

Ben Sterling

Brunello

bullet tooth

Clara Cuvé

Cirez D

Collabs3000 (Chris Liebing + Speedy J)

Cut Copy

Deborah De Luca

Dom Dolla

Franc Moody

Franck

Franky Rizardo

HoneyLuv

Ida Engberg

it's murph

jigitz

KILIMANJARO

La Roux

Lane 8

Mita Gami

Modeselektor

Nimino

Obskür

Odd Mob

Omar+

Pegassi

Polygonia

Polo & Pan

Shermanology

Silva Bumpa

Space 92

The Martinez Brothers

TOKiMONSTA

Tycho

Vintage Culture

Zimmer90