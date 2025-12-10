International Exhibition THE ART OF BANKSY WITHOUT LIMITS to Make Its San Diego Debut

🎭 NEW! San Diego Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Diego & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On the heels of its success across North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Australia - captivating more than 3 million visitors - the acclaimed exhibition The Art of Banksy Without Limits will make its San Diego debut at the Del Mar Fairgrounds Activity Center on January 30, 2026. Art enthusiasts across Southern California will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the provocative world of the British street artist through a comprehensive and educational exhibition featuring 200 pieces of art celebrating Banksy's works. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, December 11 at 9 a.m.

The Art of Banksy Without Limits includes more than 200 artworks, alongside certified originals, prints, photographs, lithographs, sculptures, murals, exclusive video mapping installations, and more. The Del Mar exhibition will also feature an infinity room and a hologram installation, offering visitors an unprecedented glimpse into Banksy's artistry.

"The Art of Banksy Without Limits is not merely an exhibition but a showcase with a philosophy, as Banksy seeks to provoke, shock, and even unsettle society," said Sorina Burlacu, the exhibition's producer. "He achieves this with humor and poetry. Banksy possesses the unique ability to express truths that many hesitate to voice. In today's world, sincerity, empathy, and compassion are more crucial than ever. Banksy's art unites people and ideas, conveying values that can transform the world for the better. Through The Art of Banksy Without Limits, our mission is to present the essence of Banksy's art and disseminate his powerful message globally."

Recognized as one of the most influential and discussed artists of our era, Banksy's appeal is undeniable. The exhibition also includes meticulously reproduced pieces using his signature stencil technique, as well as a mural installation crafted by a renowned creative team, authentically bringing the essence of street art into an indoor setting. A unique installation will feature a room dedicated to Ukraine, showcasing Banksy's interventions in areas affected by the conflict with Russia.

In addition to its previous exhibitions in Atlanta, Charlotte, Miami, Seattle, and now San Diego, future U.S. dates for The Art of Banksy Without Limits will be announced.

San Diego Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. THE WULFEATER (Tenth Avenue Arts Center) 14.2% of votes 2. SHREK (Carlsbad Community theater) 10% of votes 3. FOOTLOOSE (A-List Theatre) 7.9% of votes Vote Now!