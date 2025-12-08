Silent Movie Mondays at Balboa Theatre to Feature OLD SCROOGE and A DOG'S LIFE

🎭 NEW! San Diego Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Diego & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Celebrate the season at Silent Movie Mondays at Balboa Theatre with a special double feature! Old Scrooge, starring Seymour Hicks, is a British film adaptation of the timeless holiday tale A Christmas Carol. It originally premiered in the UK in 1913 as Scrooge and began playing across the pond with its new title in 1926. A Dog's Life is a heartwarming short film featuring Charlie Chaplin as his famous “tramp” character. Edna Purviance plays his leading lady, but Chaplin's true onscreen support is Scraps, the titular canine companion.

Join with Balboa Theatre and Home Start, Inc. in giving vulnerable San Diego children and families a reason to celebrate this holiday season! Bring a new, unwrapped toy to the event. Here’s a list of ideas! The first 50 toy donors will receive a free bag of popcorn.

Before the Show: Arrive early to get a photo with Santa Claus himself and let him know what's on your wish list!

After the Show: All audience members are invited to stay for a post-show conversation with featured organist Ken Double and Kristian Perez-Franco, Exhibitions Senior Manager at Media Arts Center.

