Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards! Fredericksburg Theater Company & More Take Home Wins!
Check out the full list of winners below!
Winners have been announced for the 2020 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards - which were back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade!
The public submitted the nominees and voted for their favorites. Check out the results below!
Check Out The 2020 San Antonio Award Winners!
Arts Educator Of The Decade
Dawn Hahn
Best Dance Studio Of The Decade
Ms. Rhonda's School of Dance
Best Ensemble
SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2020
Best Theatre Staff
Fredricksburg Theatre Company
Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade
Fredericksburg Theater Academy
Costume Design of the Decade
Chasity Trajcheski - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2016
Dancer Of The Decade
Madison Grumbles - SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2020
Director of a Musical of the Decade
Jim Weismann - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Fredricksburg Theatre Company - 2020
Director of a Play of the Decade
Jim Weisman - NOISES OFF - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2016
Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade
Barbra Lake
Lighting Design of the Decade
Addison Power - SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - Fredricksburg Theatre Company - 2020
Performer Of The Decade
Daniel Melton - SPAMALOT - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2019
Production Of A Musical Of The Decade
LES MISERABLES - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2014
Production Of A Play Of The Decade
12 ANGRY MEN - Fredricksburg Theatre Company - 2020
Set Design Of The Decade
Jim Weisman - LES MISERABLES - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2015
Sound Design of the Decade
Chase Jentz - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2020
Theatre Company Of The Decade
Fredericksburg Theater Company
Top Arts Supporting Organization
Fredericksburg Theater Company
Vocalist Of The Decade
Robert Carter - SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2020
Volunteer Of The Decade
Donna Lafferty - Fredericksburg Theater Company
