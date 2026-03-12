YOSA Philharmonic to Perform PIANO MAN: THE MUSIC OF BILLY JOEL at Tobin Center

🎭 NEW! San Antonio Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Antonio & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Youth Orchestras of San Antonio will present Piano Man: The Music of Billy Joel on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts in San Antonio.

For one night only, the YOSA Philharmonic will celebrate the legendary music of Billy Joel. Backed by a full orchestra, some of San Antonio's finest pop vocalists will bring new symphonic color to the iconic songs of the Piano Man. Audiences can sing along to beloved classics including “Uptown Girl,” “Vienna,” “Piano Man,” “Just the Way You Are,” and “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” among many others, in a memorable evening honoring one of America’s greatest songwriters.

Billy Joel remains one of the most enduring and influential American songwriters of the past 50 years. With more than 160 million records sold worldwide, multiple Grammy Awards, and induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, his career spans decades of chart-topping albums and songs. Blending pop, rock, and classical piano traditions, Joel’s music tells vivid, relatable stories that have become part of the American soundtrack, making his work a natural fit for orchestral reimagining.

The concert will feature the YOSA Philharmonic under the direction of Music Director Troy Peters, with featured vocalists Josh Cavazos, Mary Morrow, Joseph Schuster, and Bobby Tschoepe. YOSA continues its Classic Albums Live series with this performance, reinventing classic rock and pop songs with orchestral accompaniment following past celebrations of Prince, ABBA, Queen, The Beatles, Selena, and Tejano legend Emilio.

The performance will take place at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, located at 100 Auditorium Circle in San Antonio. Tickets range from $29 to $68 and are available through the Tobin Center box office or online.