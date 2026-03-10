Orpheum Theatre to Host SUFFS in Summer Broadway Engagement

🎭 NEW! San Antonio Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Antonio & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The first national tour of Suffs, the acclaimed Tony Award-winning musical about the passionate American women who fought tirelessly for the right to vote, will arrive in Memphis this summer. The inspiring, award-winning musical is set to appear at the Orpheum Theatre from July 28 to August 2, 2026. Tickets for Suffs will go on sale on Friday, March 13 at 10am.

Created by Shaina Taub, the first woman to ever independently win Tony Awards for Best Book and Best Score in the same season, this new musical boldly explores the triumphs and failures of a struggle for equality that's far from over. It's a given that the women of the suffragist movement—who called themselves “Suffs” for short—were brilliant, but as they fought tirelessly for the right to vote, they were also flawed, stubborn, passionate and funny. Suffs tells their story: the remarkable friendships, the heartbreak, and how this movement brought them together—or, in some cases, tore them apart.

Suffs is winner of the Outer Critics' Circle Award for Best New Musical, two Drama Desk Awards including Best Score. The successful Broadway production played a 10-month run at the Music Box Theatre from April 18, 2024, through January 5, 2025, and the first national tour marches across North America, after launching this past September in Seattle, WA.

Suffs features book, music and lyrics by Tony Award?-winner Shaina Taub, direction by Tony Award-nominee Leigh Silverman (Violet, Yellow Face), choreography by Mayte Natalio (How to Dance in Ohio), music supervision by Andrea Grody, scenic design by Christine Peters, original Broadway scenic design by Tony Award-nominee Riccardo Hern?ndez (Jagged Little Pill), costume design by Oscar and Tony Award-winner Paul Tazewell (Hamilton, Death Becomes Her), lighting design by Tony Award-nominee Lap Chi Chu (Camelot), hair and wig design by award-winning Charles G. LaPointe, makeup design by Joe Dulude II, sound design by Jason Crystal (Sweeney Todd) with associate Sun Hee Kil (Choir Boy), orchestrations by Tony Award-winner Michael Starobin (Next to Normal), vocal arrangements by Shaina Taub and Andrea Grody (The Band's Visit), incidental music arrangements by Shaina Taub, Andrea Grody, and Michael Starobin, associate direction by Lori Elizabeth Parquet, associate choreography by Hawley Gould, and general management by 101 Productions, Ltd.

Jill Furman and Rachel Sussman serve as lead producers of Suffs. Co-producers for the North American tour of Suffs currently include Roy Furman; Cue to Cue Productions; Renee Ring & Paul Zofnass; Walport Productions; No Guarantees Productions; Ruth Ann Harnisch; The Broadway Investor's Club; Erica Lynn Schwartz; Sally Martin; Peter May; The Bhatia Sisters; David Carroll; Julie E. Cohen; The Garelicks; John Gore Organization; Judith Teal Davis & Joe Carroll; Laura Lonergan; Mayer Productions; MML Productions; Nederlander Presentations; Morgan Steward; Jennifer Friedland; Xan Weiser; Matters of the Art; Jeffrey Shoenberg; Ari Conte; Brian Spector; Silly Bears Productions; Theatre Producers of Color; Level Forward; Above the Fray Entertainment; Debbie and Stephen Block; Alissandra Aronow; Vibecke Dahle Dellapolla; Funroe Productions; Jennifer Kroman; Michelle Noh; Todd B. Rubin; Stanley S. Shuman; Six Point Productions; Second Set; and The Shubert Organization.

The national tour is booked by The Booking Group with casting by The Telsey Office: Rachel Hoffman, CSA. Stacy N. Taylor serves as the Production Stage Manager, Maya Bhatnagar is the Stage Manager, Megan Ciszek is the Assistant Stage Manager, and Hilary Hamilton is the Company Manager.

The Grammy-Award nominated Original Cast Recording of Suffs is available from Atlantic Records here.

Tickets will be available at the Orpheum Theatre box office (203 S. Main St.), Ticketmaster, by visiting orpheum-memphis.com, or by calling 901.525.3000. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 901.529.4226. The Memphis engagement of Suffs is sponsored by Hyatt Centric Beale Street Memphis, Memphis Area Honda Dealers, Memphis Dental Corporation and Pinnacle Financial Partners.