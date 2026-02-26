Vanessa Rae Lerma's SWEETNESS Musical Film to Premiere in San Antonio

🎭 NEW! San Antonio Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Antonio & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

From the team that brought you the award winning series, Most Likely To, comes a new film about following your sweet dreams. SweetNess, a new musical-short, is set to have its exclusive premiere in San Antonio. Written and directed by filmmaker Vanessa Rae Lerma (Most Likely To). SweetNess stars Elizabeth Raquel Ramirez (Home School Musical: Class of 2020) , Marisela Barrera (Lechuza Guide to the Lone Star State) and features all new original songs with music by Jaime Lozano (El Otro Oz) and lyrics by David Davila (Manuel Vs the Statue of Liberty).

In SweetNess, an insecure young baker with a thriving home business must find the courage against all odds to pursue her dream of opening a storefront with the help of her fiery aunt.

SweetNess premieres on March 11th at the Irma & Emilio Nicolas Media Center at Texas Public Radio (321 W Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78205) with a special evening celebrating film, music, and the art of baking. To honor the small business story at the heart of SweetNess, the event will highlight local entrepreneurs with a vendor marketplace beginning at 6:00 PM. The marketplace will be accompanied by a red carpet starting at 6:30 PM. The screening begins at 7:30 PM with a special presentation of Most Likely To prior to the premiere screening of SweetNess followed by a Q&A moderated by TPR's Tori Pool.

SweetNess is produced by Screenville Films, owned and operated by husband and wife duo Sam Lerma (Cinematographer) and Vanessa Rae Lerma. Executive Producers include Alexandra Castro, Jeanette Loredo, Sam Lerma, and Vanessa Rae Lerma with Producers Esmeralda Hernandez, Kristin Quintanilla, and Adalina Villarreal. RSVP to reserve your spot at support.tpr.org/a/sweetness