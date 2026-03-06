Luminaria Opens Spring 2026 Working Artist Fund For Women

🎭 NEW! San Antonio Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Antonio & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Luminaria has announced the Spring 2026 Working Artist Fund, a professional development micro-grant for individual artists living and working in Bexar County.

Applications open March 9, 2026 and close April 10, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. The spring grant cycle is open to women artists, with applications submitted online through anyartist.org.

The program allows artists to request up to $550 once per year to support professional development activities. Eligible expenses include workshops, travel, supplies and materials, equipment, and rental costs. Applicants may combine multiple eligible expenses within the funding limit.

“Luminaria supports artists year-round to help them advance their career goals,” said Executive Director Yadhira Lozano. “This grant cycle is focused on supporting women artists as we see local women take on challenging projects and partnerships that move San Antonio forward onto an international artistic spotlight.”

The Working Artist Fund for women artists is being offered for the second year with support from the Alice Kleberg Reynolds Foundation.

Shelly Lares will return as the program’s artist mentor. Known as “Little Miss Dynamite,” Lares has had a decades-long career in Tejano music and is a member of the Tejano Roots Hall of Fame. In the previous grant cycle, she worked with recipients through mentorship sessions focused on topics including finances, copyright, and contracts, while also meeting individually with artists and collaborating on creative projects.

The Working Artist Fund is offered twice annually, in the spring and fall, depending on available funding.

More information and application materials are available at anyartist.org.