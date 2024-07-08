Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Visiting Mr. Green comes to Sutter Street Theatre this week. Performances run July 12th – August 4th.

The production is by Jeff Baron, Directed by Janelle Kauffman, and Produced in partnership with Kauffmans’ Give Us A Hand Productions.

Rated: PG-13 for adult themes and language pertaining to sexual situations.

Mr. Green, an elderly, retired dry cleaner, wanders into New York traffic and is almost hit by a car driven by Ross Gardiner, a 21-year-old corporate executive. The young man is sentenced to community service in which he must help the recent widower once a week for six months. What starts as a comedy about two men who do not want to be in the same room together becomes a gripping and moving drama as they get to know each other, come to care about each other and open old wounds they’ve been hiding and nursing for years. Translated into 24 languages, with over 600 productions in large and small venues, it has won numerous Best Play and Best Actor awards throughout the world.

