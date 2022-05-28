Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sutter Street Theatre to Stage Psychedelic Production of ALICE IN WONDERLAND

The show is set for Saturday, June 4th at 2pm.

May. 28, 2022  
Put on your best Tie-Dye, Bell Bottoms, Ripped Jeans or come as you are! Join Sutter Street Theatre for a special production of Alice in Wonderland with all the familiar characters.

Stay after the show for a "Be In" party featuring Psychedelic Punch, Madhatter Cream Puffs, Dancing to 60s psychedelic rock plus photo opportunities with your favorite Alice in Wonderland characters. Audience members will also receive a special original Alice poster signed by the characters.

The show is fun for the entire family. It is set to take place on Saturday, June 4 at 2:00pm. Tickets are $20. Make reservations now at www.SutterStreetTheatre.com or call (916) 353-1001.

Pictured: (L-R) Zane Begely, Helena Rose Leverett

Photo Credits: Allen Schmeltz





