Sutter Street Theatre to Stage Psychedelic Production of ALICE IN WONDERLAND

Put on your best Tie-Dye, Bell Bottoms, Ripped Jeans or come as you are! Join Sutter Street Theatre for a special production of Alice in Wonderland with all the familiar characters.

Stay after the show for a "Be In" party featuring Psychedelic Punch, Madhatter Cream Puffs, Dancing to 60s psychedelic rock plus photo opportunities with your favorite Alice in Wonderland characters. Audience members will also receive a special original Alice poster signed by the characters.

The show is fun for the entire family. It is set to take place on Saturday, June 4 at 2:00pm. Tickets are $20. Make reservations now at www.SutterStreetTheatre.com or call (916) 353-1001.

Pictured: (L-R) Zane Begely, Helena Rose Leverett

Photo Credits: Allen Schmeltz