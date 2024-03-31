SARTA Offers Low-Cost Headshot Day at Sacramento Theatre Company Next Weekend

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Spring is here and it is time to get a new headshot! Professional photographer, Leonard Rowe, will be on hand on Saturday, April 6 from 1 to 4pm at Sacramento Theatre Company's Main Lobby to take your headshot. Leo has worked with many actors over the years, and he knows how to bring out your best look.

Headshots are an important part of an actors' marketing, so they need to be up to date. SARTA is now taking reservations for 15-minute sessions. To reserve your time slot, please email kate@sarta.com. Suggested donation is $20 for a set of digital images emailed directly to you. Printed images may be purchased on-site for $10. All ages are welcome!

Please remember to arrive wearing a solid color top, but not black or white. For more information, please contact sarta@sarta.com or call 916-443-8229. SARTA is a 501(3) non-profit theatre arts service organization.