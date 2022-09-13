Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Main Street Theatre Works Presents GOLD FIRE This Month

Performances are on September 23rd and 24th.

Register for Sacramento News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 13, 2022  
Main Street Theatre Works Presents GOLD FIRE This Month

Main Street Theatre Works will present Gold Fire by Laurence G. Rutter, a retelling of the mine disaster and rescue attempts, through the eyes of the people above ground, as well as the miners trapped below. Gold Fire will be performed at the Kennedy Mine Amphitheatre, 1127 North Main Street, Jackson, on September 23rd and 24th at 8pm, and is sponsored by Harrah's Northern California.

Tickets are free, but space is limited. To be guaranteed a seat, pick up tickets ahead of time at the Kennedy Mine gift shop (12594 Kennedy Mine Rd, Jackson), Friday & Saturday, Sept. 23rd & 24th

9 am - 4 pm, OR at the Amador Chamber of Commerce office (40 N. Hwy 49, Jackson), Friday, Sept. 23rd, 10 am- 3 pm. Tickets may also be available at the Amphitheatre the night of the event, but space is limited, so best to get your tickets in advance. For more questions about tickets, contact the Kennedy Mine at info@kennedygoldmine.com or call 209.223.9524.

Patrons are encouraged to come early with picnics dinners, chairs and a jacket, as it does get chilly once the sun goes down. Gates open at 6:30, show starts at 8pm. For this production of Gold Fire, the Kennedy Mine Foundation will be selling wine, and concessions will also be available.

The setting at the Amphitheatre is truly spectacular. Located on the Kennedy Mine property, patrons walk past a tailing wheel (used when the mine was in operation), across an old bridge, into a grass-covered, terraced bowl, surrounded by majestic oaks. There the stage is set for picnicking and enjoying professional quality productions. You are truly sitting on a gold mine, enjoying theatre under the stars.

Main Street Theatre Works is a professionally oriented theatre company, performing in the heart of Amador County. MSTW is honored to present this moving piece of theatre. For more information about Main Street Theatre Works, go to MSTW.ORG.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Kerry Irish Productions Announces The 2022 West Coast Tour Of AN IRISH CHRISTMASKerry Irish Productions Announces The 2022 West Coast Tour Of AN IRISH CHRISTMAS
September 12, 2022

Kerry Irish Productions will be back on tour in 2022 with its acclaimed production of An Irish Christmas in 18 different venues beginning November 25th and running through December 23rd.
COCOMELON LIVE! JJ'S JOURNEY 30 New Stops For Its Massive US TourCOCOMELON LIVE! JJ'S JOURNEY 30 New Stops For Its Massive US Tour
September 12, 2022

CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey has revealed 30 new dates for its massive upcoming United States tour, bolstering the total to 62-dates so far. Parents searching for an exciting activity for their families this back-to-school season won't want to miss this must-see event from Michael Cohl's powerhouse production company EMC Presents and Moonbug Entertainment.
CONTEST: Win Two Tickets to Sing-A-Long Sound of Music at the Hollywood Bowl!CONTEST: Win Two Tickets to Sing-A-Long Sound of Music at the Hollywood Bowl!
September 8, 2022

Join the von Trapps and fellow music fans for this Bowl tradition, and don a clever costume for the pre-show contest with hilarious host Melissa Peterman at our special screening of the Oscar®-winning film.
CONTEST: Win Two Tickets to LA Philharmonic's Lang Lang Plays Disney!CONTEST: Win Two Tickets to LA Philharmonic's Lang Lang Plays Disney!
September 6, 2022

Take a musical adventure with Lang Lang and the Los Angeles Philharmonic through some of the most beloved themes from the world of animation. Performing selections from his upcoming album The Disney Book, piano phenomenon Lang Lang reimagines memorable Disney and Pixar melodies ranging from classics like The Jungle Book and Mary Poppins to new favorites Coco, Frozen, and Encanto.
Monthly OLDE TYME RADIO SHOW to Return to Sutter Street Theatre in SeptemberMonthly OLDE TYME RADIO SHOW to Return to Sutter Street Theatre in September
September 4, 2022

The monthly Olde Tyme Radio Show at Sutter Street Theatre featuring original scripts of radio shows from the 40s and 50s will be presented on Saturday, September 10 at 4:00pm, read by Sutter Street Theatre actors with live sound effects.  In addition, there will be songs from the era sung by Sutter Street Theatre vocalists.