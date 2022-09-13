Main Street Theatre Works Presents GOLD FIRE This Month

Main Street Theatre Works will present Gold Fire by Laurence G. Rutter, a retelling of the mine disaster and rescue attempts, through the eyes of the people above ground, as well as the miners trapped below. Gold Fire will be performed at the Kennedy Mine Amphitheatre, 1127 North Main Street, Jackson, on September 23rd and 24th at 8pm, and is sponsored by Harrah's Northern California.

Tickets are free, but space is limited. To be guaranteed a seat, pick up tickets ahead of time at the Kennedy Mine gift shop (12594 Kennedy Mine Rd, Jackson), Friday & Saturday, Sept. 23rd & 24th

9 am - 4 pm, OR at the Amador Chamber of Commerce office (40 N. Hwy 49, Jackson), Friday, Sept. 23rd, 10 am- 3 pm. Tickets may also be available at the Amphitheatre the night of the event, but space is limited, so best to get your tickets in advance. For more questions about tickets, contact the Kennedy Mine at info@kennedygoldmine.com or call 209.223.9524.

Patrons are encouraged to come early with picnics dinners, chairs and a jacket, as it does get chilly once the sun goes down. Gates open at 6:30, show starts at 8pm. For this production of Gold Fire, the Kennedy Mine Foundation will be selling wine, and concessions will also be available.

The setting at the Amphitheatre is truly spectacular. Located on the Kennedy Mine property, patrons walk past a tailing wheel (used when the mine was in operation), across an old bridge, into a grass-covered, terraced bowl, surrounded by majestic oaks. There the stage is set for picnicking and enjoying professional quality productions. You are truly sitting on a gold mine, enjoying theatre under the stars.

Main Street Theatre Works is a professionally oriented theatre company, performing in the heart of Amador County. MSTW is honored to present this moving piece of theatre. For more information about Main Street Theatre Works, go to MSTW.ORG.