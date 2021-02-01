Lime Arts Productions' Twenty By Twenty Fringe Now Accepting Applications

Twenty By Twenty Fringe (TBTF) is a new pilot program now accepting applications from playwrights, producers, and other theatre practitioners until March 5th.

TBTF was conceived in an effort to provide a platform for artistic directors, theatre practitioners, and theatre-goers across the country to watch bold, innovative, and intimate new works created by some of the most refreshing and current voices, 20-year olds. Applications are available at www.limearts.org/fringe.

A program of Lime Arts Productions, TBTF will present a total of 20 productions by artists in their 20s from May 13th through 23rd. Producers may submit shows with their established creative team, playwrights may submit scripts for staged readings or a staged production, and artists may submit their names to participate in the staging of playwrights' new works. As noted in our applications, we are looking specifically for new and commercially inexperienced theatre practitioners.

TBTF values justice, equity, and resonance in theatre and strives to be a catalyst for young artists in celebrating their work, uplifting their voices, and providing low-risk opportunities for creativity and exploration.

Producing company, Lime Arts Productions, has a demonstrable history of providing educational resources, mentorship, and artistic opportunities for young theatre practitioners for half a decade.