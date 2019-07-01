Harris Center Announces 2019-20 Season Of Performing Arts

With nearly 10 years of "great shows, up close," the Harris Center provides not one, but three stages for artists from all over the world - from as far away as Australia, India and the Ukraine, and as nearby as downtown Folsom. It is the breadth of presentations, from world-class to great-for-the-kids that makes the Harris Center unique in the capital region.

Single tickets are on sale as of noon July 1, after which they will be available online 24/7 and by either calling or visiting the Harris Center Cimaroli Ticket Office from Monday through Saturday, 12 PM to 6 PM. The Cimaroli Ticket Office phone number is 916-608-6888.

Standout performances abound over the 2019-20 Season of Performing Arts. Befitting a state-of-the-art venue, a touring show fresh from Broadway will feel right at home on Harris Center's Stage One. National tours of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Once On This Island, The Play That Goes Wrong (a regional debut), An American In Paris, and Waitress will see their first appearances in Folsom, joining Rent, Chicago, Mannheim Steamroller, Stomp and Blue Man Group, which are all back for encore performances.

"Expanded Broadway offerings last year helped the Harris Center to break box office records, and the coming season looks to be just as strong," notes Harris Center Executive Director Dave Pier. "In addition, the many local artists and arts organizations that make the Center their home are doing terrific work; together with the Center and its diverse presentations of complementary touring artists, they have built a strong and enthusiastic audience for the performing arts in Folsom. Participation in Center programs continues to grow, and a real sense of community - centered on arts, entertainment and cultural celebration - is in full bloom."

Among this year's new offerings is a series of presentations focused on the adventurous scientists and explorers of National Geographic Live! And there's contemporary work in abundance this season, with The Forgotten Kingdom: Sand Stories Live (a mesmerizing performance involving sand art, created as a live narrative to the music of a five-piece ensemble); Seeds (a documentary theater piece examining one farmer's battle for independence in the age of biotechnology); and The New Colossus (from The Actor's Gang, an exploration by the company's actors into the immigration stories of their own families).

Popular culture in general and rock music in particular will be celebrated by many iconic artists this season. There's nary a one-hit wonder in the bunch, as the Harris Center welcomes some esteemed artists who, taken together, constitute a virtual history of the last half century American music: Kris Kristofferson and The Strangers, Boz Scaggs, Pat Benatar and Neil Neil Giraldo, Art Garfunkel, Los Lobos, Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite, Three Dog Night, Jon Anderson of Yes, and Justin Hayward of The Moody Blues. And there are top-notch tributes to artists who are gone (The Greatest Love Of All-A Tribute to Whitney Houston starring Belinda Davids; Fastlove-A Tribute to George Michael; Croce Plays Croce; Close To You: The Music of the Carpenters) or who have simply gone their separate ways (The Simon & Garfunkel Story).

The Harris Center brings the whole world closer, presenting artists from diverse cultures and from countries far and near. The list is impressive: Boleros de Noche will feature the current incarnation of Mexico's popular group Trio Los Panchos; from Spain Javier Limón and the Paco De Lucía Project presents Flamenco Legends; The Four Italian Tenors appear in Viva Italia as part of their North American debut tour; Cirque Mei are "elite circus artists and acrobats from the Heibei Province, China," offering the kind of daring artistry that makes you blink and look twice. Then there's the otherworldly Huun Huur Tu, a well-known ensemble of Tuvan throat singers; Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México de Silvia Lozano, formally designated an Ambassador of Mexican culture; and return engagements by two contemporary performance groups from Japan: Drum Tao (Taiko drumming) and Japan's enra, which weds contemporary movement and immersive computer graphics. Canada's Leahy, Ireland's Altan and All-Ireland Champion Seamus Egan bring Celtic sounds to the Center. And from India, a live multi-media concert journey through Hindi cinema entitled Bollywood Boulevard will make its Harris Center debut.

The physicality of modern dance will be center stage twice this fall, with Complexions Contemporary Dance ("a matchless American dance company" -(Philadelphia Inquirer) performing From Bach to Bowie, and the Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company showing what five decades of virtuosic experience can create. The exquisite 50-member Russian National Ballet Theater returns, with performances of Swan Lake and The Sleeping Beauty.

Jazz is always welcome at the Harris Center, with Cuban pianist Nachito Herrara, Blue Note Records 80th Birthday Celebration, Eddie Palmieri Latin Jazz Band; Nnenna Freelon, Clint Holmes and Take Six celebrate the music of Ray Charles with Georgia On My Mind; and the nationally revered Preservation Hall Jazz Band.

And, of course, there is time to laugh. With the regional debut of The Play That Goes Wrong, plus Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live, comedian Chad Prather, author Anne Lamott, Defending The Caveman, Men Are From Mars-Women Are From Venus Live, and Little Black Dress! The Musical, the opportunities for LOL are numerous (and with the last three, the gender divide lays the foundation for the chuckles).

The Harris Center is an important community venue for the finest local arts producers and presenters in the capital region, from SBL Entertainment and Carrera Productions to Folsom Lake Symphony, El Dorado Musical Theatre, Sacramento Guitar Society, VITA Academy and so many more.

With a proven commitment to building community through memorable performances, the Harris Center is a busy, vibrant hub of cultural activity hosting over 400 events per year.

Tickets for the 2019-20 Season of Performing Arts may be purchased online, by phone or in person beginning July 1. The ticket office phone number is 916-608-6888. Complete information about shows, ticket prices, performance times and more is available at www.HarrisCenter.net. The Harris Center is located on the west side of the Folsom Lake College campus in Folsom, California, facing East Bidwell Street. To learn more about the season, patrons are encouraged to sign up on the website or call the ticket office to receive the Harris Center's Season Brochure.

For the third year, the Harris Center is offering a subscription series that offer substantial savings over single ticket prices, plus the retention of the same seats year-after-year. Subscribers to the Big Stage Series, featuring national tours of Blue Man Group, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, An American In Paris, Once On This Island and Waitress - save at least 20% off single ticket prices. And the popular Keyboard Conversations series with Jeffrey Siegel and the new National Geographic Live! series offers savings of 20%.The Folsom Lake College Speakers Series offers a 15% discount over regular prices. Ticket buyers can also save 15% with a Choose Your Own Series subscription package.

Here's a month-by-month summary of artists scheduled to perform at the Harris Center in 2019-20. New artists are always being added. Always! (continued)

AUGUST, 2019

There are three "P's" at the Harris Center: the venue hosts a Presents program which features international and national touring artists: performances offered by our Partners emanate from regional arts producers and presenters, and Productions are created by Folsom Lake College's faculty and students.

The Presents program kicks off on Friday August 2-4 with five performances of a musical that celebrates all those "firsts" that require a little black dress: first job interview, first date, first awkward sexual experience, first funeral. "What Menopause, The Musical is to menopausal women, Little Black Dress! The Musical will be to all women. Period." (Broadway World). The iconic Dixieland of New Orleans' Preservation Hall Jazz Band returns for two shows August 5 and 6. Grammy-winner Boz Scaggs ("It's Over," "Lido Shuffle" and "Lowdown") graces Stage One on August 15.

Well known to North American jazz audiences - he's toured America with the Afro-Cuban All Stars and was lead pianist and musical director of ¡Cubanismo! - Nachito Herrera performs solo on August 16. Backed by Merle Haggard's band, The Strangers, Kris Kristofferson has reportedly rediscovered his stride and returns for an encore engagement August 21. The tribute One Night of Queen by Gary Mullen & The Works on August 22 is sold out. Keyboard Conversations With Jeffrey Siegel returns for his ninth season at the Harris Center with Mozart and Haydn - Humor and Heartache on August 24. Presented in conjunction with Danny Zelisko Presents, ex-Moody Blues front man Justin Hayward ("Tuesday Afternoon," "Nights in White Satin") brings his acoustic trio to Folsom August 27.

Similarly, the Partners of the Harris Center have a busy summer in store. SBL Entertainment will present the bluegrass tinged music of The SteelDrivers (July 26), Double Vision Revisited, featuring Bob James, David Sanborn and Marcus Miller (August 7), and all-around riveting Hawaiian performer Willie K (August 11). Folsom Concert Association presents Get Happy: Angela Ingersoll Sings Judy Garland for two shows (August 25) and Muzikal Productions and Performing Arts offers their All American Concert on July 18.

SEPTEMBER

The first lecture of the Folsom Lake College Speakers Series is scheduled September 5, with Adam Steltzner. . . . At age 35, he was an engineer at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratories and led a team in inventing the system that successfully placed the Mars rover Curiosity on Mars. The Harris Center presents the romantic lyrics and lush harmonies of Latin America in Ánimo Production's Boleros de Noche on September 20, featuring Los Panchos and the all-female Trio Ellas, a recent Latin Grammy nominee. Elite circus artists and acrobats from the Heibei province, China, Cirque Mei dazzles for three shows September 21-22. The Greatest Love Of All, a tribute to Whitney Houston starring Belinda Davids, returns by popular demand with two performances of "vocal power and precision that are a perfect match for Whitney's power ballads" (Herald Sun; September 24-25). The poignant Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical RENT takes the stage for five performances September 27-29. And The Simon & Garfunkel Story uses state-of-the-art video projection and a crack live band to tell the tale of the two young boys from Queens (September 30).

Fall offerings from the Partners of the Harris Center begin September 6 with Emery Entertainment's Men Are From Mars - Women Are From Venus LIVE!, based on the New York Times #1 best-selling book. An Evening With Ottmar Liebert And Luna Negra returns, courtesy of SBL Entertainment (September 11). Starbright Entertainment presents Life In The Fast Lane, A Tribute To The Eagles (September 13). Carrera Productions begins their busy season September 14 with the Star Spangled Banter Comedy Tour of Chad Prather. Folsom Concert Association will bring the world famous Glenn Miller Orchestra September 15. And two classic Beatles albums will be performed live, back to back, when the Sacramento Preparatory Music Academy offers The Beatles 50th Anniversary Abbey Road + Magical Mystery Tour September 26.

OCTOBER

On October 2, the Harris Center presents Complexions Contemporary Ballet, "a matchless American dance company" (Philadelphia Inquirer). The company will perform From Bach to Bowie, a program that begins with Bach 25, and is followed by Star Dust, based on Bowie hits from "Lazarus," to "Changes," to "Young Americans" and an encore of "Let's Dance." It is "an enrapturing delight" (Billboard). October 3-4 brings the renowned Tuvan throat singers Huun Hurr Tu to the Harris Center. Panto Company USA stages their family-friendly Rumpelstiltskin on October 5. New this season, the National Geographic Live! series debuts with big wall rock-climber Mark Synott; he'll give a lecture and multimedia presentation Life On The Vertical (October 6). Blue Man Group - "a guaranteed good time" (Los Angeles Times) - return for no fewer than seven performances October 8-13 with a brand new show Speechless. Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo ("We Belong," "Invincible," "Love Is A Battlefield") have been making music together for four decades and will celebrate their 40th Anniversary Tour on October 15. Javier Limón and The Paco De Lucía Project perform Flamenco Legends, a program honoring the memory of De Lucía on October 22. The tributes to rock stars we have loved continue on October 24 with Fastlove--A Tribute to George Michael ("I'm Your Man!," "Wake Me Up"). An evening organized, loosely, around the music of Jimmy Buffett, Songs You Should Know By Heart & Some You Do features Peter & Brendan Mayer, baseball legend Tim Flannery and Garratt Wilkin on October 25.

Harris Center Partner, SBL Entertainment, kicks off the month of October with ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro, on October 1. Russian Ballet Theatre's new production of Swan Lake takes flight October 3. The Hit Men return, courtesy of SBL, on October 4. El Dorado Musical Theatre's own High Voltage presents Back To Broadway on October 6. Carrera Productions brings Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite together on one stage October 5. Folsom Concert Association hosts Nat Brown on October 6. The Magic of Mozart kicks off the Vita Academy's Great Composers Chamber Music Series October 13. Who will be the next local act to achieve superstar status? Folsom VYBE is a live, multi-artist concert showcasing the best local bands and performers on October 17. Folsom Lake Symphony welcomes guest artist Chris Brubeck for an October 19 program of Rachmaninoff and "Unsquared Dance," written by Chris's father and legendary pianist Dave. Sacramento Guitar Society kicks off their 2019-20 series with An Evening With Mimi Fox and Mary Flower ("A national treasure," Jorma Kaukonen) on October 19. It's Hollywood at Harris Center when Placer Pops Chorale takes to the stage on October 20. SBL Entertainment presents The Celtic Tenors on October 23. And Carrera Productions closes out the month with Three Dog Night ("Mama Told Me (Not To Come)," "Joy to the World," "One") on October 26.

NOVEMBER

The Presents program at the Harris Center is very proud to stage The Forgotten Kingdom -Sand Stories LIVE on November 12, featuring Ukrainian sand artist Kseniya Simonova. A story unfolds as she manipulates sand on a backlit pane of glass; she creates, morphs and then obliterates sand imagery in real-time-all of which is projected on a giant screen overhead. Ms. Simonova is accompanied by the Guy Mendilow Ensemble ("an international tour-de-force," Bethlehem Morning Call).

Folsom Lake College, the Greater Folsom Partnership and News 93.1 KFBK present the former editor-in-chief of Cosmopolitan magazine Kate White in a special lecture on November 14. On November 15, Mexico Beyond Mariachi presents Sugar Skull! A Día de Los Muertos musical adventure. Blue Note Records 80th Birthday Celebration brings three jazz stars (Kandace Springs, James Francies, James Carter), each with a stellar band for The State of Jazz 2019 on November 19. Keyboard Conversations With Jeffrey Siegel continues on November 20 with Warm Romantic Music from The Cold Far North, with works from Grieg, Tchaikovsky, Brahms and Sibelius. Celebrating the diverse language of contemporary dance developed over 56 seasons of performance, Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company makes its Folsom debut November 21. The Four Italian Tenors salute Caruso, Lanza, Pavarotti, and Bocelli for two shows November 22-23.

What, you ask, is STOMP? "Bashing, crashing, smashing, swishing, banging and kicking - a joyous invention!" (Chicago Tribune). The eight-member troupe returns to the Harris Center November 24-29 for seven shows on Thanksgiving week. And the holiday season begins November 30 with Folsom favorite An Irish Christmas ("Genuinely astonishing ... electric!" The Village News).

Longtime Harris Center Partner El Dorado Musical Theatre -" Youth theatre at its best!"-presents Seussical The Musical for multiple performances November 1-10Carrera Productions brings Tab Benoit to Stage One on November 5.

And Folsom Lake College's own Falcon's Eye Theatre presents Lanford Wilson's melancholic tragi-comedy The Hot L Baltimore for multiple performances November 8-10, 15-17 and 21-24.

DECEMBER

The Presents program will bring Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis back for the holidays for three shows December 2-3; otherwise, December belongs to the many community Partners, beginning with Jim Brickman and his Christmas Celebration ("pure entertainment," Dallas Morning News) on December 1, courtesy of SBL Entertainment. December 7 is going to be a busy day: Folsom Lake Symphony presents Bianco Natale, a holiday program featuring Northern California's favorite Italian tenor, Pasquale Esposito (December 7). Christmas Concertos by Candlelight is ushered to the stage by the Sacramento Baroque Soloists for two shows, also on December 7; the Voices of California present A Very Elvish Christmas December 7, with a holiday tribute not to elves, but to Elvis. Emery Entertainment presents A Christmas With C. S. Lewis starring David Payne on December 8. Gary Vecchiarelli Productions offers up a 17-piece big band in Big Band Christmas on December 11.

It would not be the holidays at the Harris Center without Ballet Folklórico de Sacramento and the Posada Navideña on December 13. The Cantare Chorale of the Sierra Foothills will perform their Christmas concert on December 13 and again on December 14. Placer Pops Chorale brings Holiday Pops into the house for three shows December 14-15. The Sacramento Master Singers present A Master Singers Christmas December 15. And let there be Nutcracker: Pamela Hayes Classical Ballet Theatre is joined again this year by members of the Folsom Lake Symphony for six performances of The Nutcracker Ballet December 19-22. And two days before Christmas, High Voltage presents its fast-paced Holiday Celebration, courtesy of El Dorado Musical Theatre.

The Folsom Lake College Dance Department and the MOSAIC Dance Company will present an evening of dance December 5, and the Music Department will present a Choral Concert on December 10 and the Youth Chamber Orchestra for two performances December 14-15, with the latter made possible by the Robert S. & Star Pepper Foundation.

JANUARY 2020

There's no better way to start a new year than with the blues - in this case, with Mark Hummel's Superstars of the Blues Harmonica Blowout featuring Magic Dick, Lee Oskar, Jerry Portnoy and Duke Robillard on January 10. Another Presents program favorite takes to the stage on January 12, Hawaiian master Keola Beamer and Jeff Peterson with Moanalani Beamer. "There's no better slack key player than Beamer" (Willie Nelson). The third concert in this season's Keyboard Conversations With Jeffrey Siegel toasts The Glory of Bach on January 11

Art Garfunkel returns to the Harris Center January 14. National Geographic Live! continues with Wildlife Photographer of the Year Steve Winter and his presentation On The Trail Of Big Cats (January 17)As they have proven time and again at the Harris Center, "the Russian National Ballet is a cut above many of its rivals" (Washington Post); the company of 50 performs Swan Lake January 22 and The Sleeping Beauty twice on January 23. The national tour of Beautiful-The Carole King Musical comes to Folsom for five performances (January 24-26), sharing the story behind "I Feel The Earth Move," "One Fine Day," "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," "You've Got A Friend" and more. The hilarious Peabody Award-winning comedy Mystery Science Theater 3000 LIVE: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour pulls into Stage One with show creator Joel Hodgson and his robots in tow. "MST3K contains some of the hippest, deepest satire of the generation." (Los Angeles Times; January 21). The national tour of the play within a play, The Play That Goes Wrong comes to Folsom for four shows January 28-29. "A riotous explosion of comedy!" (Daily Beast), with an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can't play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines). And the winner of four Tony Awards, including best choreography, An American in Paris, will grace Stage One for five performances January 30-February 1.

The Partners of the Harris Center kick off the new year on January 4 with the 45th Anniversary Tour of Los Lobos, "the hardest working band in the business," courtesy of Carrera Productions. On January 5, Folsom Concert Association presents Jim Witter's Piano Men, a musical journey through the 70's featuring the music of Elton John & Billy Joel - year by year, hit by hit. Also on January 5, Vita Academy Presents their second installment of the Great Composers Chamber Music Series. The Bashkar Arts Academy presents their annual recital of classical Bharata Natyam on January 18. SBL Entertainment presents Close to You: The Music of The Carpenters ("We've Only Just Begun," "Rainy Days and Mondays") January 19. And Sacramento Baroque Soloists present that most versatile of instruments in Voice of The Cello for three concerts January 25-26.

FEBRUARY

Designated an Ambassador of Mexican Culture, Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México de Silvia Lozano performs two concerts under the auspices of the Harris Center Presents program February 3-4. A.J. Croce was two years old when his father Jim - a beloved folk singer at the peak of his popularity - died in a plane crash; in Croce Plays Croce A.J. performs his father's hits, his own originals and songs that influenced both father and son February 6.

"Outrageously funny and surprisingly sweet exploration of the gender gap" (Chicago Sun Times), Defending The Caveman returns for five performances February 13-16. Dallas Children's Theater performs family favorite Miss Nelson Has A Field Day February 15. In celebration of International Guitar Night's 20th Anniversary, curator Brian Gore has outdone himself this year, with Mike Dawes, timple player Germán López, Finland's Olli Soikkeli and Jim "Kimo" West, all performing February 26. Co-founded by the renowned British actor Patrick Stewart, Actors From The London Stage will perform The Tempest three times February 27-29.

One of the nation's largest and oldest theatre festivals of its kind, the Lenaea High School Theatre Festival will take over the Harris Center from February 7-9, with over 1,000 students expected to attend. Other Partner events this month include Georgia On My Mind -Celebrating the Music of Ray Charles presented by Carrera Productions February 13; Folsom Lake Symphony presents Swept Away, with guest artist Jon Nakamatsu February 15; El Dorado Musical Theatre performs Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical between February 21-March 1, and Vita Academy Presents celebrates Beethoven's Birthday: Part 1 on February 23.

MARCH

Always a beehive of activity, the Harris Center will be especially busy in March. The Presents program begins with original work from The Actors' Gang: an intensely physical production in which actors tell their ancestors' stories in twelve different eras, all woven into a single narrative. The New Colossus unfolds March 3-4 for two performances. The national tour of the Tony Award-winning musical Chicago returns for six shows March 5-8. The National Geographic Live! Series concludes its inaugural season with Brian Skerry's lecture and multimedia presentation Ocean Soul March 9. New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players - America's preeminent professional G&S repertory ensemble - re-imagines The Mikado for three performances March 11-12. The Siberian State Symphony Orchestra performs a program of Glinka and Prokofiev March 14. And there's an Emerald Island double header: St. Patrick's Day in Ireland returns to Stage One March 15, and All-Ireland Champion Seamus Egan performs on March 17.

"What a delight it is to enter the world of Once On This Island!" raves the New York Times. The Harris Center is proud to present the National Tour of this winner of the 2018 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical (five performances; March 20-22). Folsom Lake College Speakers Series concludes with An Evening with Anne Lamott March 23; she's "both utterly disarming and hysterically funny" (Chicago Tribune). March 26 brings an evening of documentary theater: Seeds tells of the seven-year legal battle between a Saskatchewan farmer and one of the largest biotechnology corporations in the world. "They have stumbled upon magic" (Huffington Post). "They" are Tokyo-based enra, returning with new work and popular favorites March 29.

A Partner of Harris Center since the Center opened in 2011, the Folsom Lake Symphony will stage Musical Engine, a family concert complete with an instrument "petting zoo" on March 14. Guitarist/harp-guitarist Muriel Anderson returns under the auspices of Sacramento Guitar Society on March 21. Sacramento Baroque Soloists present Ecstasy Of The Chaconne, featuring Robin Fisher for three performances March 21-22. Our Continuing Journey is performed twice by the a cappella ensemble Voices of California March 28. With a career in Irish music of over 35 years, Altan performs March 29, courtesy of SBL Entertainment.

APRIL

Harris Center Presents program begins "the cruelest month" with multi-media adventure The Call Of The Wild: Illustrated Edition, staged by Theatre Heroes on April 4. Bollywood Boulevard, a live multi-media concert journey through Hindi Cinema, takes the stage for two shows April 7. The internationally-acclaimed percussion artists Drum Tao 2020 returns for two performances April 8. Keyboard Conversations With Jeffrey Siegel concludes April 9 with Beethoven And Schubert - A Musical Friendship. Fresh off Broadway where it broke box office records, The Illusionists brings their one-of-a-kind magic show to the Harris Center. The "high tech magic extravaganza" (New York Times) will appear (and then disappear) from Stage One for five shows April 10-12.

Harris Center Partner SBL Entertainment will bring the Eddie Palmieri Latin Jazz Band to Folsom April 2. The Folsom Lake Symphony presents two grand works - Lalo's Symphonie espagnole with South Korean violinist Ji in Yang and Holst's The Planets - on April 4. Daniel Rodriguez & The Highland Divas perform April 5, courtesy of the Folsom Concert Association. And if anyone deserves a birthday celebration in two installments, it would be Beethoven: Vita Academy Presents Beethoven's Birthday: Part 2, as their Great Composers Chamber Music Series concludes April 5. "Youth theatre at its best!"

Falcon's Eye Theatre at Folsom Lake College will perform Pippin from April 24-May 2.

MAY, JUNE AND JULY

The Harris Center presents program wraps up the season with two offerings: the award-winning progressive folk-roots band Leahy performs May 21, and - originally directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Hair, Pippin, Finding Neverland) - the national tour of Waitress comes to Stage One for five performances June 1-4. "Waitress is a little slice of heaven!" (Entertainment Weekly).

The Folsom Lake College Youth Chamber Orchestra is presented by the Robert S. & Star Pepper Foundation; they will perform twice May 9-10. The FLC Dance Department and MOSAIC Dance Company will offer an evening of dance of May 14

El Dorado Musical Theatre presents Disney's Newsies May 8-17.

Carrera Productions will bring Hyprov: Improv Under Hypnosis, a creation of Andy Mecci and Colin Mochrie of Whose Line Is It Anyways on May 22. Other partner productions next summer include two performances of Gary Vecchiarelli's Aloha Hawaii Live - Slack Key Guitar Magic May 24; Folsom Lake Symphony's Opera Meets Broadway is staged June 6-7 for two concerts; Northern California Dance Conservatory's Double Feature 2020! unfolds June 13 for two shows; Folsom Concert Association presents the 11-piece The Fabulous Equinox Jazz Orchestra for two shows June 21; El Dorado Dance Academy presents Dreams twice on June 27, and El Dorado Musical Theatre will present Disney's Aladdin Jr. from July 10-19.

Additional performances for the 2019-20 Season of Performing Arts will be announced subsequently.

This Year Marks Nine Seasons of Great Shows. Up Close. In Folsom!

The Harris Center for the Arts at Folsom Lake College brings the community together to share in cultural experiences, presenting the work of artists from throughout the region and around the world. Built and operated by the Los Rios Community College District, the $50 million, state-of-the-art regional performing arts center boasts three intimate venues with outstanding acoustics, an art gallery, a recording studio, elegant teaching spaces, plenty of safe parking and all the other amenities of a world-class performing arts venue. Each year the Center hosts over 400 events attracting 150,000 annually

Subscription packages are available, saving patrons 15-20% or more off the price of single tickets for a number of events (e.g., the Big Stage Series, The FLC Speakers Series, Jeffrey Siegel Keyboard Conversations). Discounts of 10-15% are also available for group purchases of 10 or more.





Related Articles Shows View More Sacramento Stories

More Hot Stories For You