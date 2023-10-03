Chamber Music Marin Kicks Off 2023/24 Chamber Music Concert Series With International Pianist Ilya Yakushev

The performance is set for October 8, 2023.

By: Oct. 03, 2023

Chamber Music Marin presents their 2023-24 Chamber Music Concert Series which will run October 8, 2023 through May 19, 2024. The new season will continue the celebration of the organization's 50th anniversary of presenting world-renowned classical musicians in intimate concerts at affordable prices. 

Artistic Director Bill Horne, who celebrates his 26th year with the organization, has once again put together an impressive and diverse season of national and international touring musicians, including Bay Area native Jon Nakamatsu. 

The series kicks off with International pianist Ilya Yakushev. A native of St. Petersburg, Russia, Ilya Yakushev won the World Piano Competition in 2005 and has gone on to an outstanding career in Europe and North America, performing both demanding solo concerts and appearing as soloist with prestigious orchestras, including the SF Symphony.  He will present an ambitious program ranging from Mozart through Beethoven's “Appassionata” Sonata to Gershwin via Liszt, Scriabin and Rachmaninoff.

“I enjoy doing things with my own hands. While I know that this is something a pianist shouldn't be doing, I own all of the power tools one can imagine and enjoy tremendously making/fixing things around the house. I also love cars and love working on my cars. Very simple hobbies which are very helpful in everyday life." -  Ilya Yakushev   

Ticket prices are $48 GA, $130 for a 3 concert subscription (any 3 concerts plus a free ticket to the Marin Music Chest Youth Finalist concert), or $190 for the entire season subscription (5 concerts, receive an additional any concert ticket to give to a friend, and free ticket to the Marin Music Chest Youth Finalist concert). Youths 18 and under are always free. To purchase tickets, visit www.chambermusicmarin.org 

Photo Credit: Daniil Rabovsky




Recommended For You