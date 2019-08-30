Celtic Music Series Comes to The Sofia

The Sofia has announced the Celtic Music Series, an ongoing partnership with de Vere's Irish Pub and SBL Entertainment. After the success of past celtic bands like We Banjo 3 and ____, The Sofia Artistic Director Buck Busfield wanted to further the celtic programming at Midtown's newest live entertainment jewel.

The launch of the series will begin with three acts in 2019. The Hightime Irish Band, the John Doyle Duo and Irish Christmas In America. See any of these acts individually or buy all three at a special rate, saving 20% on tickets. The series will be ongoing, adding acts yearly which allows patrons to take advantage of the series package without restrictions.

Need somewhere to eat before the show? Attendees of the concert who dine at de Vere's (both Sacramento and Davis locations) before the concert receive 15% off their bill when dining day of the show.

The Hightime Irish Band

September 10, 2019

This fresh new trio from the heart of Connemara, Ireland combines Irish music and an intriguing blend of modern folk influences to produce a rich sound and exciting experience to delight listeners. Featuring an unusual line-up of flute, whistles, harp, bodhrán, guitar and vocals (with some Irish dancing steps thrown in!), HighTime make a youthful and energetic statement.

John Doyle Duo

December 7, 2019

Impossibly in demand in the studio and on the road, immensely talented and blessed with an acute ear, a wicked sense of rhythm and seemingly endless stream of magic in his playing, composing, performing and producing, John Doyle is solidly establishing himself as one of the most versatile, creative and prolific voices in folk and traditional Irish music.

Irish Christmas In America

December 21, 2019

Produced by Oisín Mac Diarmada of award-winning lrish group Téada, the hugely popular Irish Christmas in America show features top Irish musicians, singers and dancers in an engaging performance rich in history, humour and boundless energy.





