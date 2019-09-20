Peter Calo And Anne Carpenter Perform The Sounds Of Joni Mitchell & Paul Simon At WCT

On Saturday, October 5, Westchester Collaborative Theater (WCT) will present the music of singer/songwriter giants Joni Mitchell and Paul Simon as performed by world class artists Peter Calo, Carly Simon's guitar player and musical director; singer/songwriter Anne Carpenter; and special guest, Grammy Hall of Fame inductee John Lissauer, on multi-reeds.

Joni Mitchell and Paul Simon created some of the most endearing and lasting music of our time. Carpenter and Calo visit their immense library of music, performing classics as well as deep tracks alike. The intimate and informal evening will be performed in two sets at 7:30 and 9 pm at WCT, 23 Water Street in Ossining.

Peter Calo, Carly Simon's guitar player, backing vocalist, musical director, occasional producer and even song collaborator for the last 20 plus years, has been called "one of the most engaging performers in the biz" by Time Out London and "a masterful guitarist" by The Boston Globe. He has performed and/or recorded with such diverse artists as Dionne Warwick, Queen Latifah, Willie Nelson, Hall and Oates, Sophie B. Hawkins, Andrea Bocelli, Jimmy Webb, Kris Kristofferson, Leonard Bernstein, Marc Shaiman, Julie Taymor, Lesley Gore, Crash Test Dummies, Harvey Fierstein and more. He was guitarist for Showtime's Ray Donovan and for the Tony and Grammy Award-winning original Broadway and film production of Hairspray. Calo's latest CD, "Time Machine," went to #9 on the Top 50 Alternative Album Chart with the single "Don't Ever Go Away" reaching #6 on the Top 50 Alternative Folk Song Chart.

Anne Carpenter, a bright star on the Westchester music scene, is a singer/songwriter who has had her songs recorded by such artists as Sloan Wainwright. In addition to work with Calo, Carpenter plays on a regular basis with her writing partner and jazz guitarist, John Pondel, and their quartet at numerous Westchester and Rockland venues. She has a spectacular lead voice and is much in demand for her wonderful blending backing vocals with such performers as KJ Denhert, Jesse Terry and Steve Wexler and the Top Shelf.

John Lissauer Award-winning composer and producer on multi reeds, John Lissauer, is the producer of the original Leonard Cohen epic song "Hallelujah" for which he was recently inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. Lissauer has worked with such artists as Bette Midler, Whitney Houston and Luther Vandross and has scored over 25 feature films and arranged and orchestrated even more.

$20 Tickets can be purchased online at: https://calocarpenter19.brownpapertickets.com/ (limited seating available; advance purchase is strongly recommended.) Refreshments will be available. www.wctheater.org; www.petercalo.com; www.johnlissauer.com

Westchester Collaborative Theater is a multicultural, cooperative theater company located in Ossining, NY, dedicated to developing new work for the stage and bringing live theater to the community. It is comprised of local playwrights, actors, and directors who employ a Lab approach in which new stage works are nurtured through an iterative process of readings, critiques, and rewrites. When work is ready for production, it is produced for the public at various local venues.





