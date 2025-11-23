Hoff-Barthelson Music School Hosts Its Annual Holiday Music Festival December 14

🎭 NEW! Rockland / Westchester Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Rockland / Westchester & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Hoff-Barthelson Music School announced the return of its highly anticipated Holiday Music Festival on Sunday, December 14, 2025, a joyful, day-long celebration showcasing the talents of HBMS students and bringing together families and community members during the height of the holiday season.

Beginning at 10 a.m. and continuing throughout the day, the Festival transforms the School into a hub of holiday cheer, filled with music, shopping, and family-friendly activities. The event is free and open to the public, with proceeds supporting HBMS programs including financial aid, ensemble coaching, and performance opportunities.

The Festival features continuous performances by HBMS ensembles and students of all ages — instrumentalists, vocalists, jazz combos, chamber groups, and more — offering a vibrant mix of classical, contemporary, and seasonal repertoire.

Visitors can browse a selection of artisan-crafted items, specialty gifts, and vintage HBMS merchandise — perfect for holiday gifting.

The annual Silent Auction includes an exciting array of items and experiences, with bidding taking place online for convenient participation. Items range from arts and culture packages to dining, wellness, and family experiences.

Guests may also enjoy light fare and sweet treats available for purchase throughout the day at the HB Café.

This year’s Holiday Raffle prize is a pair of Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, featuring pro- level Active Noise Cancellation. Tickets are $10 each, and participants may enter as many times as they wish.

"The Holiday Music Festival is one of the most joyful days of our year," said Gabriella Sanna, Executive Director. "It celebrates the creativity of our students, strengthens our community, and raises essential funds that help ensure access to high-quality music education for all."