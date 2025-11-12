Kaatsbaan Cultural Park & Chamber Music America to Present Aimée Allen's Jazz Quartet

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



With Chamber Music America, Kaatsbaan Cultural Park will present an evening of jazz performed by Rising Star jazz vocalist (DownBeat's Critic's Poll) Aimée Allen with François Moutin (bass), Tony Romano (guitar), and Kenn Salters (drums) on Saturday, December 6, 2025. In addition to playing standards and bossa nova, the quartet will perform original songs by Allen, who is also an accomplished composer.

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, vocalist Aimée Allen's intimate connection with music began with a childhood scored with classic jazz on the family turntable. After graduation, Aimée moved to Paris where she performed regularly in jazz clubs and festivals. The deep relationship between the francophone audiences and Brazilian bossa nova led Aimée to form Les Bossa Novices, a Paris-based group dedicated to bossa and jazz.

Aimée Allen performs regularly in the New York City area and frequently tours abroad. Her original music has been licensed for feature film and network television. She has sung with renowned jazz musicians including Romero Lubambo, Ron McClure, Roswell Rudd, Ari Hoenig, Joel Frahm, and Yomo Toro. Aimée's latest of six albums, Love & the Catalyst, was nominated for an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Jazz Vocal Album in 2023. Also in 2023, Aimée was awarded a Chamber Music America New Jazz Works Grant to write new original music for this quartet.

The national network of ensemble music professionals, Chamber Music America, develops and supports an evolving chamber music field through professional development services, networking events, publications, and grant programs. Founded in 1977 by a small group of musicians determined to create a more sustainable chamber music field, today its membership encompasses musicians, ensembles, presenters, managers, educators, advocates, and others, all representing a wide range of musical styles and traditions, including contemporary and traditional jazz, classical, and folkloric genres.

﻿