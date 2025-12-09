Bechdel Project to Present the Return Of $5,000 'Room Of One's Own' Residency

🎭 NEW! Rockland / Westchester Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Rockland / Westchester & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Bechdel Project, a feminist arts organization in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, has opened applications for its signature Room of One's Own (ROO) Residency.

Inspired by Virginia Woolf's seminal assertion that a woman must have money and a room of her own if she is to write, this residency is designed to provide exactly that. This two-year residency offers a combination of financial investment, physical space, and curated mentorship to empower feminist writers to develop bold, innovative work for stage or screen.

"I am thrilled that we get to continue supporting the creation of innovative works, investing in emerging talents, and creating inclusive spaces for artistic expression through our ROO Residency program," says Maria Aparo, Co-Creative Director at Bechdel Project. "By providing platforms, resources, and support, we strive to nurture the voices that are often silenced through systemic oppression and amplify stories that will redefine the cultural landscape of tomorrow."

A Legacy of Impact: Previous ROO Residents. The ROO Residency has a proven track record of incubating work that challenges historical narratives and systemic frameworks:

Nikki Brake-Silla (2024/25 Resident): During her residency, Brake-Silla developed Invisi(bility), a provocative play that questions whether Blackness should legally qualify as a disability under the Americans with Disabilities Act. This work confronts the intersection of race and disability, challenging audiences to examine the "post-racial" American legal system.

Jeanne Dorsey (2022/23 Inaugural Resident): Dorsey utilized the residency to develop The Kit: Made by Martha. Commissioned by the Sloan Foundation, this play uncovers the true story of Martha Goddard, the woman who invented the sexual assault evidence collection kit. The piece not only restores credit to an overlooked crusader in the fight for reproductive justice, but also highlights the ongoing crisis of America's backlogged rape kits.

The ROO Residency Package: The selected resident will receive comprehensive support designed to remove barriers to the creative process, including:

Financial Support: $5,000 of funding to fuel the creative process.

An Artistic Home: Access to the Bechdel Project's vibrant spaces in Brooklyn and Germany for writing, workshops, and readings.

Curated Mentorship: Tailored guidance from the Bechdel Project team, including monthly check-ins, dramaturgy, producing, logistical, and fiduciary support.

Community Connection: Opportunities to engage with a network of feminist artists and creators.

Seeking Bold Voices. Bechdel Project continues to prioritize applications from global-majority writers whose work centers on women and pushes the boundaries of form and genre. Narratives that embrace the intersectionality of identity and speak forcefully to our current moment by challenging dominant power structures or imagining a feminist future are desired.

Application Information Applications open on January 12th and will be accepted through February 6th. Writers interested in applying are encouraged to visit the Bechdel Project website for full guidelines.

? Apply here: https://www.bechdelproject.org/home/programs/roo

