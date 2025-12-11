Hoff-Barthelson Music School To Host Winter Open House In Scarsdale

🎭 NEW! Rockland / Westchester Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Rockland / Westchester & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Hoff-Barthelson Music School will invite children, families, and adults to experience its Winter Open House on Sunday, January 11, 2026, from 1:00–3:00 pm at 25 School Lane in Scarsdale, with a snow date scheduled for January 25.

The event will offer opportunities to try private mini-lessons with faculty, explore a range of instruments, and learn about the School’s individualized approach to music instruction. Visitors will also be able to attend a Musicianship and Composition Drop-in with Dr. Derek Cooper and receive personalized advisement from Deans Christopher Kenniff and April Johnson, with on-site enrollment support available from the Registrar.

“Our Winter Open House is a wonderful opportunity for prospective students and families to experience the warmth, creativity, and connection that define our community,” said Dean Christopher Kenniff. “Whether you're exploring an instrument for the first time or returning to music after many years, we're here to support your growth with exceptional teaching and a welcoming environment.”

Space is limited, and advanced registration is required. Guests may reserve a spot by visiting the School’s website.

Admission is free with advance registration through Hoff-Barthelson Music School’s website.

Rockland / Westchester Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. BILLY ELLIOT (Antrim Playhouse) 17.9% of votes 2. THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE (Brewster Theater Company) 16.7% of votes 3. JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT (Artistree Community Theater) 14.3% of votes Vote Now!