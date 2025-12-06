Urban Folk Jazz Legend KJ Denhert & The Evening News Band Celebrate The Holidays At WCT

🎭 NEW! Rockland / Westchester Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Rockland / Westchester & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On Friday, December 19 and Saturday, December 20, Westchester Collaborative Theater, located at 23 Water St. Ossining, NY, will host special holiday performances with KJ Denhert and her band, The Evening News.

The shows will highlight selections from Denhert’s new album “The Evening News,” which features songs from the Great American Songbook, tunes that KJ knew from childhood, as well as some KJ originals.

Internationally-acclaimed singer-songwriter Denhert, named one of Jazz.com’s top female vocalists and four-time Independent Music Award nominee, will be accompanied by Adam Armstrong on acoustic bass, Nicki Denner on keys, Eric Halvorson on drums and guitarist Mark McIntyre.

"KJ is a magical talent who never fails to deliver a heartfelt performance," said WCT executive director Alan Lutwin. "To have her perform at our venue again for the holidays is a total delight."

Denhert’s return engagement follows multiple sold-out appearances at WCT.

KJ Denhert is an award-winning songwriter, guitarist, vocalist, and bandleader living in Ossining, New York. She is a consummate artist with a rich history; a legend of Urban Folk & Jazz who channels a wide range of influences to create something completely unique. She performs regularly in New York and around the world and has shared stages with internationally renowned jazz and pop musicians such as GRAMMY Award winners Alicia Keys, Roberta Flack, and many more. KJ has new residencies at Arthur’s Tavern and Sunny’s Bar, Red Hook in New York City, performing with her all-star bands. She has released 10 albums, her latest, “The Evening News”, was released on March 29 across all platforms.

Rockland / Westchester Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. BILLY ELLIOT (Antrim Playhouse) 18.6% of votes 2. THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE (Brewster Theater Company) 18.3% of votes 3. JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT (Artistree Community Theater) 14% of votes Vote Now!