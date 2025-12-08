Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards; Elmwood Playhouse Leads Favorite Theatre!

Get all the top news & discounts for Rockland / Westchester & beyond.
The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Wali Jamal
- SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF
- The Schoolhouse Theater
24%
Celeste Mancinelli
- CRYING ON THE CAMINO
- Elmwood Playhouse
16%
Angela Pepe
- WINTER CABARET
- Theater on Main Street
14%
Sara Johnson
- WINTER CABARET
- Theater on Main Street
13%
Kathy Jones
- HUGUENOT CABARET
- The Manor Club Theatre
12%
Lisa DiBlasi
- WINTER CABARET
- Theater on Main Street
11%
Jimmy Georgiades
- SON OF ZEUS
- Penguin Rep Theatre
9%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Cal Chiang
- BILLY ELLIOT
- Antrim Playhouse
23%
Nikki Wood
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Artistree Community Theatre
20%
Laurie Brongo
- THE NANCE
- Elmwood Playhouse
13%
Veronica Nogrady
- CATS
- Theater on Main Street
11%
Anthony Valbiro
- PAL JOEY
- Harrison Players
11%
Lexie Frare
- HAIRSPRAY
- White Plains Performing Arts Center
11%
Janice Paganelli
- A BRONX TALE
- Actors Conservatory Theatre
10%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
CJ Umbrino
- 1776
- Brewster Theater Company
17%
Janet Fenton
- THE NANCE
- Elmwood Playhouse
16%
Lexie Frere
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Artistree Community Theater
15%
Nancy Nichols
- LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES
- The Schoolhouse Theater
14%
Donna Bellone
- AMADEUS
- The Manor Club Theatre
12%
Jeremy Kim
- CATS
- Theater on Main Street
8%
Anthony Valbiro
- PAL JOEY
- Harrison Players
7%
Claudia Stefany
- POTUS
- Elmwood Playhouse
7%
Jessica Picard
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Actors Conservatory Theatre
3%
Christian Fleming
- MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET
- Penguin Rep Theatre
3%Best Dance Production JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Emlin Theater - Artistree
38%
CATS
- Theater on Main Street
31%A BRONX TALE
- Actors Conservatory Theatre
30%Best Direction Of A Musical
Judy Brewster
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Brewster Theater Company
23%
Cal Chiang
- BILLY ELLIOT
- Antrim Playhouse
20%
Lexie Frare
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Artistree Community Theater
16%
Anthony Valbiro
- PAL JOEY
- Harrison players
13%
Josue Jasmin
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Clocktower Players
8%
Stacy Dumont
- 1776
- Brewster Theater Company
7%
Jessica Jaber
- CATS
- Theatre on Main
7%
Pia Haas
- I LOVE YOU BECAUSE
- The Armonk Players
6%Best Direction Of A Play
Emma Shafer
- WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Rivertowns Playhouse
12%
Derek Tarson
- ALL MY SONS
- Elmwood Playhouse
10%
Alan Demovsky
- THE NANCE
- Elmwood Playhouse
10%
Donna Bellone
- AMADEUS
- The Manor Club Theatre
10%
Ben Kistinger
- THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB
- Brewster Theater Company
9%
Owen Thompson
- LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES
- The Schoolhouse Theater
7%
Bob Dumont
- NUTS
- Brewster Theater Company
7%
Claudia Stefany
- POTUS
- Elmwood Playhouse
6%
Anthony Valbiro
- STAGE KISS
- Harrison Players
4%
Dana Duff
- DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER
- Antrim Playhouse
4%
Jessica Jaber
- HEDDA GABLER
- Theater on Main Street
3%
Lisa Spielman
- THE HUMANS
- Elmwood Playhouse
3%
Michael Edan
- FREUD'S LAST SESSION
- Antrim Playhouse
3%
Bram Lewis
- SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF
- The Schoolhouse Theater
2%
Owen Thompson
- FAITH HEALER
- The Schoolhouse Theater
2%
Sydnie Grosberg Ronga
- OUR SUBURB
- Rosendale Theater
2%
Joe Brancato
- MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET
- Penguin Rep Theatre
1%
Pia Haas
- THE HAUNTED WORD: THE TALES OF EDGAR ALLAN POE
- Whippoorwill Theater
1%
Michael E. Boyle, Jr
- HEDDA GABLER
- Theater on Main Street
1%
Robin Anne Joseph
- THE MINUTES
- GoJo Clan Productions
1%
Gina Stanton
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company
1%
Joe Brancato
- FLAWLESS
- Penguin Rep Theatre
0%
Robin Anne Joseph
- GIDION'S KNOT
- GoJo Clan Productions
0%Best Ensemble WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Rivertowns Playhouse
12%THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Brewster Theater Company
11%JOSEPH
- Artistree Community Theater
11%AMADEUS
- The Manor Club Theatre
8%THE NANCE
- Elmwood Playhouse
7%POTUS
- Elmwood Playhouse
5%FAITH HEALER
- The Schoolhouse Theater
5%THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB
- Brewster Theater Company
5%LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES
- The Schoolhouse Theater
4%CATS
- Theater on Main Street
4%THE HUMANS
- Elmwood Playhouse
4%1776
- Brewster Theater Company
3%THE COLOR PURPLE
- Clocktower Players
3%PAL JOEY
- Harrison players
3%DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER
- Antrim Playhouse
3%STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Antrim Playhouse
3%FREUD'S LAST SESSION
- Antrim Playhouse
2%HAIRSPRAY
- White Plains Performing Arts Center
2%STAGE KISS
- Harrison Players
1%BLITHE SPIRIT
- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company
1%MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Actors Conservatory Theatre
1%THE MINUTES
- GoJo Clan Productions
1%MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET
- Penguin Rep Theatre
1%HAIRSPRAY
- Open Hydrant Theatre
0%HEDDA GABLER
- Theater on Main Street
0%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Bob Dumont
- 1776
- Brewster Theater Company
17%
Anthony Santora
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Artistree Community Theater
12%
Mike Gnazzo
- ALL MY SONS
- Elmwood Playhouse
9%
L2 Web Media
- AMADEUS
- The Manor Club Theatre
8%
Gerard Bourcier
- THE NANCE
- Elmwood Playhouse
7%
Allan Seward
- HANG ON
- Antrim Playhouse
7%
Dennis Parichy and Brian Aldous
- LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES
- The Schoolhouse Theater
6%
Jessica Jaber
- CATS
- Theater on Main Street
6%
Deanna Koski
- THE HUMANS
- Elmwood Playhouse
5%
Dennis Parichy
- FAITH HEALER
- The Schoolhouse Theater
5%
Peter Deigand
- PAL JOEY
- Harrison players
4%
Rob Ward
- POTUS
- Elmwood Playhouse
4%
Keira Ferguson
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Actors Conservatory Theatre
3%
Cameron Filepas
- SON OF ZEUS
- Penguin Rep Theatre
2%
Mike Stanton
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company
2%
Dennis Parichy
- SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF
- The Schoolhouse Theater
2%
Martin Vreeland
- FLAWLESS
- Penguin Rep Theatre
1%
Lowden Flower
- THE MINUTES
- GoJo Clan Productions
1%
Mike Stanton
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company
0%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Joy Giuseffi
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Brewster Theater Company
24%
Helen Konrad
- BILLY ELLIOT
- Antrim Playhouse
20%
Ryan Buchanan
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Artistree Community Theater
19%
Blake Rowe
- PAL JOEY
- Harrison players
12%
Leo Leuci
- THE NANCE
- Elmwood Playhouse
10%
Jonathan Gorst
- CATS
- Theater on Main Street
9%
Peter Reit
- 1776
- Brewster Theater Company
6%Best Musical BILLY ELLIOT
- Antrim Playhouse
19%THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Brewster Theater Company
18%JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Artistree Community Theater
14%1776
- Brewster Theater Company
9%PAL JOEY
- Harrison Players
9%THE COLOR PURPLE
- Clocktower Players
7%A BRONX TALE
- ACT
7%CATS
- Theater on Main Street
7%HAIRSPRAY
- White Plains Performing Arts Center
4%I LOVE YOU BECAUSE
- The Armonk Players
3%HAIRSPRAY
- Open Hydrant Theatre
2%Best Performer In A Musical
Sean Latasa
- 1776
- Brewster Theater Company
19%
Jarrett Bruno
- BILLY ELLIOT
- Antrim Playhouse
16%
Zack Autieri
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Artistree Community Theater
10%
Edward Van Saders
- BILLY ELLIOT
- Antrim Playhouse
8%
Neil Schleifer
- HAIRSPRAY
- Open Hydrant Theatre
7%
Aches Autieri
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Emlin Theater - Artistree
6%
Angela Pepe
- CATS
- Theater on Main Street
6%
Kaitlyn O’Shea
- PAL JOEY
- Harrison Players
5%
Saige Bryan
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Clocktower Players
5%
Karen Pursel
- PAL JOEY
- Harrison Players
4%
Anthony Malchar
- I LOVE YOU BECAUSE
- Armonk Players
4%
Sara Johnson
- CATS
- Theater on Main Street
3%
Benedict Hudson
- CATS
- Theater on Main Street
2%
Gianna Gazzillo
- CATS
- Theater on Main Street
2%
Richie Hunter
- PAL JOEY
- Harrison Players
2%
Richard Hunter
- PAL JOEY
- Harrison Players
1%Best Performer In A Play
Rachel Gatewood
- WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Rivertowns Playhouse
10%
Chad Hudson
- THE NANCE
- Elmwood Playhouse
9%
Debbie Buchsbaum
- ALL MY SONS
- Elmwood Playhouse
9%
Wali Jamal
- SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF
- The Schoolhouse Theater
6%
Jeff Dylan Garrett
- AMADEUS
- The Manor Club Theatre
6%
Sean Latasa
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company
4%
Michael Fanuele
- AMADEUS
- The Manor Club Theatre
4%
Adam Bloom
- STAGE KISS
- Harrison Players
4%
Elisabeth S. Rodgers
- LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES
- The Schoolhouse Theater
4%
Sierra Lide'n
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Antrim Playhouse
3%
Meg Sewell
- POTUS
- Elmwood Playhouse
3%
Alison Costello
- DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER
- Antrim Playhouse
3%
Marisa Gore
- DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER
- Antrim Playhouse
3%
Dana Duff
- POTUS
- Elmwood Playhouse
3%
John Klemek
- FREUD'S LAST SESSION
- Antrim Playhouse
3%
Amanda Bloom
- POTUS
- Elmwood Playhouse
3%
Jessica Jaber
- HEDDA GABLER
- Theater on Main Street
2%
Danny Charest
- STAGE KISS
- Harrison Players
2%
Sara Johnson
- HEDDA GABLER
- Theater on Main Street
2%
Kelly Kirby
- THE HUMANS
- Elmwood Playhouse
2%
Victor Slezak
- FAITH HEALER
- The Schoolhouse Theater
2%
Ruth Chiamulera
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Actors Conservatory Theatre
2%
Amanda Bloom
- STAGE KISS
- Harrison Players
1%
Robert McEvilu
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Actors Conservatory Theatre
1%
Stavros Adamides
- DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER
- Antrim Playhouse
1%Best Play THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB
- Brewster Theater Company
13%WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Rivertowns Playhouse
13%AMADEUS
- Manor Club Theater
11%ALL MY SONS
- Elmwood Playhouse
11%THE NANCE
- Elmwood Playhouse
8%LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES
- The Schoolhouse Theater
7%POTUS
- Elmwood Playhouse
6%A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Theater on Main Street
5%FREUD'S LAST SESSION
- Antrim Playhouse
3%DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER
- Antrim Playhouse
3%THE HUMANS
- Elmwood Playhouse
3%STAGE KISS
- Harrison Players
3%MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET
- Penguin Rep Theatre
2%FAITH HEALER
- The Schoolhouse Theater
2%MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Actors Conservatory Theatre
2%SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF
- The Schoolhouse Theater
2%HEDDA GABLER
- Theater on Main Street
1%THE HAUNTED WORD: THE TALES OF EDGAR ALLAN POE
- Whippoorwill Theater
1%BLITHE SPIRIT
- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company
1%OUR SUBURB
- Rosendale Theater
1%THE MINUTES
- GoJo Clan Productions
1%GIDION'S KNOT
- GoJo Clan Productions
0%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ben Kistinger
- THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB
- Brewster Theater Company
16%
Sean Lillis
- WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Rivertowns Playhouse
14%
Scott Aronow
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Artistree Community Theater
10%
Brendon and Robert Scholl
- AMADEUS
- The Manor Club Theatre
9%
Eric Zoback
- ALL MY SONS
- Elmwood Playhouse
9%
Tony Andrea
- LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES
- The Schoolhouse Theater
8%
Gerard Bourcier
- THE NANCE
- Elmwood Playhouse
8%
Jessica Jaber
- CATS
- Theater on Main Street
5%
James Gardner
- POTUS
- Elmwood Playhouse
4%
Gerard Bouchier
- DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER
- Antrim Playhouse
4%
Michael Edan/David Julin
- FREUD'S LAST SESSION
- Antrim Playhouse
3%
Eric Zoback
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Actors Conservatory Theatre
3%
Gina Stanton, Sharon Wolff, & Amber Layne
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM
- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company
3%
Tom Christopher
- SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF
- The Schoolhouse Theater
2%
Sharon Wolff & Gina Stanton
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company
1%
Robin Anne Joseph
- GIDION'S KNOT
- GoJo Clan Productions
1%
Christian Fleming
- FLAWLESS
- Penguin Rep Theatre
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Adam Browne
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Brewster Theater Company
18%
Bryan McPartlan
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Artistree Community Theater
15%
German Bosquez
- AMADEUS
- The Manor Club Theatre
10%
Jessica Klee and Owen Thompson
- LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES
- The Schoolhouse Theater
9%
Larry Wilbur
- THE NANCE
- Elmwood Playhouse
8%
Vince Umbrino
- THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB
- Brewster Theater Company
6%
Cliff Bruno
- PAL JOEY
- Harrison players
5%
Lisa Spielman
- POTUS
- Elmwood Playhouse
5%
Jim Simonson
- CATS
- Theater on Main Street
5%
Leo Leuci
- THE NANCE
- Elmwood Playhouse
4%
Lisa Spielman
- THE HUMANS
- Elmwood Playhouse
4%
Jessica Klee and Owen Thompson
- FAITH HEALER
- The Schoolhouse Theater
3%
Max Silverman
- SON OF ZEUS
- Penguin Rep Theatre
2%
Joseph Carrozza
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Actors Conservatory Theatre
2%
Jennie Gorn
- THE MINUTES
- GoJo Clan Productions
2%
Jennie Gorn
- GIDION'S KNOT
- GoJo Clan Productions
2%
Max Silverman
- FLAWLESS
- Penguin Rep Theatre
1%
Jim Simonson
- HEDDA GABLER
- Theater on Main Street
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Ralph Barone Jr.
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Brewster Theater Company
16%
Mara Karg
- BILLY ELLIOT
- Antrim Playhouse
10%
Christopher J. Anderson
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Artistree Community Theater
9%
John Carlos Lefkowitz
- BILLY ELLIOT
- Antrim Playhouse
8%
Ben Kistinger
- 1776
- Brewster Theater Company
6%
Narrator Trio - Heather Cappelle, Erin Salvate, Kierra Pizarro
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Artistree Community Theater
6%
Candace Lynn Matthew’s
- PAL JOEY
- Harrison players
6%
Jaelyn Pollock
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Brewster Theater Company
6%
Annie Ciaffey
- JOSEPH…DREAMCOAT
- Artistree Community Theater
5%
Sara Johnson
- CATS
- Theater on Main Street
5%
Angelica Rottingdam White
- PAL JOEY
- Harrison players
4%
Carlie Zucker
- PAL JOEY
- Harrison players
4%
Bob Cady
- 1776
- Brewster Theater Company
3%
Carlos Gomez
- CATS
- Theater on Main Street
3%
Rachel Senhauser
- PAL JOEY
- Harrison players
3%
Marisa Paull Gorst
- CATS
- Theater on Main Street
3%
Erin Salvate
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Artistree Community Theater
2%
Jimmy Duffy
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Artistree Community Theater
1%
Raleigh Busser
- CATS
- Theater on Main Street
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Michelle Moriarty
- THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB
- Brewster Theater Company
13%
Colin Henning
- WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Rivertowns Playhouse
11%
Andrew Lionetti
- THE NANCE
- Elmwood Playhouse
9%
Nicole Arcieri
- AMADEUS
- The Manor Club Theatre
8%
Maddi Landau
- POTUS
- Elmwood Playhouse
7%
Elisabeth S. Rodgers
- FAITH HEALER
- The Schoolhouse Theater
7%
Tom Beck
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Actors Conservatory Theatre
5%
Janet Gaynor-Matonti
- DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER
- Antrim Playhouse
4%
Abigail Crocker
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Theater on Main Street
4%
Elizah Knight
- LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES
- The Schoolhouse Theater
3%
Adam Bloom
- STAGE KISS
- Harrison Players
3%
Meg Renton
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Antrim Playhouse
3%
Tonette Smith
- POTUS
- Elmwood Playhouse
3%
Chantal Martineau
- HEDDA GABLER
- Theater on Main Street
3%
Kelly Kirby
- THE MINUTES
- GoJo Clan Productions
2%
Kevin Arthur
- STAGE KISS
- Harrison Players
2%
Christopher Ledogar
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company
2%
Ian Kenney
- DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER
- Antrim Playhouse
2%
Michael Boyle
- HEDDA GABLER
- Theater on Main Street
2%
Michael Daly
- FAITH HEALER
- The Schoolhouse Theater
2%
Laurel Lettieri
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company
1%
Joey Pittorino
- MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET
- Penguin Rep Theatre
1%
Peter Green
- THE MINUTES
- GoJo Clan Productions
1%
Steve Plaushin
- THE MINUTES
- GoJo Clan Productions
1%
Leslie F. Smithey
- POTUS
- Elmwood Playhouse
1%Favorite Local Theatre
Elmwood Playhouse
19%
Brewster Theater Company
17%
Antrim Playhouse
10%
The Schoolhouse Theater
10%
The Manor Club Theatre
8%
Artistree Community Theater
8%
Rivertowns Playhouse
7%
Theater on Main Street
4%
Harrison Players
4%
White Plains Performing Arts Center
3%
Actors Conservatory Theatre
3%
GoJo Clan Productions
2%
Emelin Theater
1%
Rosendale Theater
1%
Penguin Rep Theatre
1%
Center for Performing Arts Rhinebeck
1%
Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company
1%