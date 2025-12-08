Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards; Elmwood Playhouse Leads Favorite Theatre!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Wali Jamal - SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF - The Schoolhouse Theater 24%

CRYING ON THE CAMINO

16%

Celeste Mancinelli -- Elmwood Playhouse

WINTER CABARET

14%

Angela Pepe -- Theater on Main Street

WINTER CABARET

13%

Sara Johnson -- Theater on Main Street

HUGUENOT CABARET

12%

Kathy Jones -- The Manor Club Theatre

WINTER CABARET

11%

Lisa DiBlasi -- Theater on Main Street

SON OF ZEUS

9%

Jimmy Georgiades -- Penguin Rep Theatre

BILLY ELLIOT

23%

Cal Chiang -- Antrim Playhouse

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

20%

Nikki Wood -- Artistree Community Theatre

THE NANCE

13%

Laurie Brongo -- Elmwood Playhouse

CATS

11%

Veronica Nogrady -- Theater on Main Street

PAL JOEY

11%

Anthony Valbiro -- Harrison Players

HAIRSPRAY

11%

Lexie Frare -- White Plains Performing Arts Center

A BRONX TALE

10%

Janice Paganelli -- Actors Conservatory Theatre

1776

17%

CJ Umbrino -- Brewster Theater Company

THE NANCE

16%

Janet Fenton -- Elmwood Playhouse

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

15%

Lexie Frere -- Artistree Community Theater

LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES

14%

Nancy Nichols -- The Schoolhouse Theater

AMADEUS

12%

Donna Bellone -- The Manor Club Theatre

CATS

8%

Jeremy Kim -- Theater on Main Street

PAL JOEY

7%

Anthony Valbiro -- Harrison Players

POTUS

7%

Claudia Stefany -- Elmwood Playhouse

MOON OVER BUFFALO

3%

Jessica Picard -- Actors Conservatory Theatre

MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET

3%

Christian Fleming -- Penguin Rep Theatre

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

38%

- Emlin Theater - Artistree

CATS

31%

- Theater on Main Street

A BRONX TALE

30%

- Actors Conservatory Theatre

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

23%

Judy Brewster -- Brewster Theater Company

BILLY ELLIOT

20%

Cal Chiang -- Antrim Playhouse

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

16%

Lexie Frare -- Artistree Community Theater

PAL JOEY

13%

Anthony Valbiro -- Harrison players

THE COLOR PURPLE

8%

Josue Jasmin -- Clocktower Players

1776

7%

Stacy Dumont -- Brewster Theater Company

CATS

7%

Jessica Jaber -- Theatre on Main

I LOVE YOU BECAUSE

6%

Pia Haas -- The Armonk Players

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

12%

Emma Shafer -- Rivertowns Playhouse

ALL MY SONS

10%

Derek Tarson -- Elmwood Playhouse

THE NANCE

10%

Alan Demovsky -- Elmwood Playhouse

AMADEUS

10%

Donna Bellone -- The Manor Club Theatre

THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB

9%

Ben Kistinger -- Brewster Theater Company

LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES

7%

Owen Thompson -- The Schoolhouse Theater

NUTS

7%

Bob Dumont -- Brewster Theater Company

POTUS

6%

Claudia Stefany -- Elmwood Playhouse

STAGE KISS

4%

Anthony Valbiro -- Harrison Players

DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER

4%

Dana Duff -- Antrim Playhouse

HEDDA GABLER

3%

Jessica Jaber -- Theater on Main Street

THE HUMANS

3%

Lisa Spielman -- Elmwood Playhouse

FREUD'S LAST SESSION

3%

Michael Edan -- Antrim Playhouse

SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF

2%

Bram Lewis -- The Schoolhouse Theater

FAITH HEALER

2%

Owen Thompson -- The Schoolhouse Theater

OUR SUBURB

2%

Sydnie Grosberg Ronga -- Rosendale Theater

MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET

1%

Joe Brancato -- Penguin Rep Theatre

THE HAUNTED WORD: THE TALES OF EDGAR ALLAN POE

1%

Pia Haas -- Whippoorwill Theater

HEDDA GABLER

1%

Michael E. Boyle, Jr -- Theater on Main Street

THE MINUTES

1%

Robin Anne Joseph -- GoJo Clan Productions

BLITHE SPIRIT

1%

Gina Stanton -- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company

FLAWLESS

0%

Joe Brancato -- Penguin Rep Theatre

GIDION'S KNOT

0%

Robin Anne Joseph -- GoJo Clan Productions

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

12%

- Rivertowns Playhouse

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

11%

- Brewster Theater Company

JOSEPH

11%

- Artistree Community Theater

AMADEUS

8%

- The Manor Club Theatre

THE NANCE

7%

- Elmwood Playhouse

POTUS

5%

- Elmwood Playhouse

FAITH HEALER

5%

- The Schoolhouse Theater

THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB

5%

- Brewster Theater Company

LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES

4%

- The Schoolhouse Theater

CATS

4%

- Theater on Main Street

THE HUMANS

4%

- Elmwood Playhouse

1776

3%

- Brewster Theater Company

THE COLOR PURPLE

3%

- Clocktower Players

PAL JOEY

3%

- Harrison players

DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER

3%

- Antrim Playhouse

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

3%

- Antrim Playhouse

FREUD'S LAST SESSION

2%

- Antrim Playhouse

HAIRSPRAY

2%

- White Plains Performing Arts Center

STAGE KISS

1%

- Harrison Players

BLITHE SPIRIT

1%

- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company

MOON OVER BUFFALO

1%

- Actors Conservatory Theatre

THE MINUTES

1%

- GoJo Clan Productions

MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET

1%

- Penguin Rep Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

0%

- Open Hydrant Theatre

HEDDA GABLER

0%

- Theater on Main Street

1776

17%

Bob Dumont -- Brewster Theater Company

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

12%

Anthony Santora -- Artistree Community Theater

ALL MY SONS

9%

Mike Gnazzo -- Elmwood Playhouse

AMADEUS

8%

L2 Web Media -- The Manor Club Theatre

THE NANCE

7%

Gerard Bourcier -- Elmwood Playhouse

HANG ON

7%

Allan Seward -- Antrim Playhouse

LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES

6%

Dennis Parichy and Brian Aldous -- The Schoolhouse Theater

CATS

6%

Jessica Jaber -- Theater on Main Street

THE HUMANS

5%

Deanna Koski -- Elmwood Playhouse

FAITH HEALER

5%

Dennis Parichy -- The Schoolhouse Theater

PAL JOEY

4%

Peter Deigand -- Harrison players

POTUS

4%

Rob Ward -- Elmwood Playhouse

MOON OVER BUFFALO

3%

Keira Ferguson -- Actors Conservatory Theatre

SON OF ZEUS

2%

Cameron Filepas -- Penguin Rep Theatre

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

2%

Mike Stanton -- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company

SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF

2%

Dennis Parichy -- The Schoolhouse Theater

FLAWLESS

1%

Martin Vreeland -- Penguin Rep Theatre

THE MINUTES

1%

Lowden Flower -- GoJo Clan Productions

BLITHE SPIRIT

0%

Mike Stanton -- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

24%

Joy Giuseffi -- Brewster Theater Company

BILLY ELLIOT

20%

Helen Konrad -- Antrim Playhouse

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

19%

Ryan Buchanan -- Artistree Community Theater

PAL JOEY

12%

Blake Rowe -- Harrison players

THE NANCE

10%

Leo Leuci -- Elmwood Playhouse

CATS

9%

Jonathan Gorst -- Theater on Main Street

1776

6%

Peter Reit -- Brewster Theater Company

BILLY ELLIOT

19%

- Antrim Playhouse

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

18%

- Brewster Theater Company

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

14%

- Artistree Community Theater

1776

9%

- Brewster Theater Company

PAL JOEY

9%

- Harrison Players

THE COLOR PURPLE

7%

- Clocktower Players

A BRONX TALE

7%

- ACT

CATS

7%

- Theater on Main Street

HAIRSPRAY

4%

- White Plains Performing Arts Center

I LOVE YOU BECAUSE

3%

- The Armonk Players

HAIRSPRAY

2%

- Open Hydrant Theatre

1776

19%

Sean Latasa -- Brewster Theater Company

BILLY ELLIOT

16%

Jarrett Bruno -- Antrim Playhouse

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

10%

Zack Autieri -- Artistree Community Theater

BILLY ELLIOT

8%

Edward Van Saders -- Antrim Playhouse

HAIRSPRAY

7%

Neil Schleifer -- Open Hydrant Theatre

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

6%

Aches Autieri -- Emlin Theater - Artistree

CATS

6%

Angela Pepe -- Theater on Main Street

PAL JOEY

5%

Kaitlyn O’Shea -- Harrison Players

THE COLOR PURPLE

5%

Saige Bryan -- Clocktower Players

PAL JOEY

4%

Karen Pursel -- Harrison Players

I LOVE YOU BECAUSE

4%

Anthony Malchar -- Armonk Players

CATS

3%

Sara Johnson -- Theater on Main Street

CATS

2%

Benedict Hudson -- Theater on Main Street

CATS

2%

Gianna Gazzillo -- Theater on Main Street

PAL JOEY

2%

Richie Hunter -- Harrison Players

PAL JOEY

1%

Richard Hunter -- Harrison Players

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

10%

Rachel Gatewood -- Rivertowns Playhouse

THE NANCE

9%

Chad Hudson -- Elmwood Playhouse

ALL MY SONS

9%

Debbie Buchsbaum -- Elmwood Playhouse

SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF

6%

Wali Jamal -- The Schoolhouse Theater

AMADEUS

6%

Jeff Dylan Garrett -- The Manor Club Theatre

BLITHE SPIRIT

4%

Sean Latasa -- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company

AMADEUS

4%

Michael Fanuele -- The Manor Club Theatre

STAGE KISS

4%

Adam Bloom -- Harrison Players

LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES

4%

Elisabeth S. Rodgers -- The Schoolhouse Theater

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

3%

Sierra Lide'n -- Antrim Playhouse

POTUS

3%

Meg Sewell -- Elmwood Playhouse

DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER

3%

Alison Costello -- Antrim Playhouse

DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER

3%

Marisa Gore -- Antrim Playhouse

POTUS

3%

Dana Duff -- Elmwood Playhouse

FREUD'S LAST SESSION

3%

John Klemek -- Antrim Playhouse

POTUS

3%

Amanda Bloom -- Elmwood Playhouse

HEDDA GABLER

2%

Jessica Jaber -- Theater on Main Street

STAGE KISS

2%

Danny Charest -- Harrison Players

HEDDA GABLER

2%

Sara Johnson -- Theater on Main Street

THE HUMANS

2%

Kelly Kirby -- Elmwood Playhouse

FAITH HEALER

2%

Victor Slezak -- The Schoolhouse Theater

MOON OVER BUFFALO

2%

Ruth Chiamulera -- Actors Conservatory Theatre

STAGE KISS

1%

Amanda Bloom -- Harrison Players

MOON OVER BUFFALO

1%

Robert McEvilu -- Actors Conservatory Theatre

DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER

1%

Stavros Adamides -- Antrim Playhouse

THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB

13%

- Brewster Theater Company

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

13%

- Rivertowns Playhouse

AMADEUS

11%

- Manor Club Theater

ALL MY SONS

11%

- Elmwood Playhouse

THE NANCE

8%

- Elmwood Playhouse

LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES

7%

- The Schoolhouse Theater

POTUS

6%

- Elmwood Playhouse

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

5%

- Theater on Main Street

FREUD'S LAST SESSION

3%

- Antrim Playhouse

DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER

3%

- Antrim Playhouse

THE HUMANS

3%

- Elmwood Playhouse

STAGE KISS

3%

- Harrison Players

MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET

2%

- Penguin Rep Theatre

FAITH HEALER

2%

- The Schoolhouse Theater

MOON OVER BUFFALO

2%

- Actors Conservatory Theatre

SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF

2%

- The Schoolhouse Theater

HEDDA GABLER

1%

- Theater on Main Street

THE HAUNTED WORD: THE TALES OF EDGAR ALLAN POE

1%

- Whippoorwill Theater

BLITHE SPIRIT

1%

- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company

OUR SUBURB

1%

- Rosendale Theater

THE MINUTES

1%

- GoJo Clan Productions

GIDION'S KNOT

0%

- GoJo Clan Productions

THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB

16%

Ben Kistinger -- Brewster Theater Company

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

14%

Sean Lillis -- Rivertowns Playhouse

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

10%

Scott Aronow -- Artistree Community Theater

AMADEUS

9%

Brendon and Robert Scholl -- The Manor Club Theatre

ALL MY SONS

9%

Eric Zoback -- Elmwood Playhouse

LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES

8%

Tony Andrea -- The Schoolhouse Theater

THE NANCE

8%

Gerard Bourcier -- Elmwood Playhouse

CATS

5%

Jessica Jaber -- Theater on Main Street

POTUS

4%

James Gardner -- Elmwood Playhouse

DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER

4%

Gerard Bouchier -- Antrim Playhouse

FREUD'S LAST SESSION

3%

Michael Edan/David Julin -- Antrim Playhouse

MOON OVER BUFFALO

3%

Eric Zoback -- Actors Conservatory Theatre

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM

3%

Gina Stanton, Sharon Wolff, & Amber Layne -- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company

SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF

2%

Tom Christopher -- The Schoolhouse Theater

BLITHE SPIRIT

1%

Sharon Wolff & Gina Stanton -- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company

GIDION'S KNOT

1%

Robin Anne Joseph -- GoJo Clan Productions

FLAWLESS

1%

Christian Fleming -- Penguin Rep Theatre

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

18%

Adam Browne -- Brewster Theater Company

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

15%

Bryan McPartlan -- Artistree Community Theater

AMADEUS

10%

German Bosquez -- The Manor Club Theatre

LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES

9%

Jessica Klee and Owen Thompson -- The Schoolhouse Theater

THE NANCE

8%

Larry Wilbur -- Elmwood Playhouse

THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB

6%

Vince Umbrino -- Brewster Theater Company

PAL JOEY

5%

Cliff Bruno -- Harrison players

POTUS

5%

Lisa Spielman -- Elmwood Playhouse

CATS

5%

Jim Simonson -- Theater on Main Street

THE NANCE

4%

Leo Leuci -- Elmwood Playhouse

THE HUMANS

4%

Lisa Spielman -- Elmwood Playhouse

FAITH HEALER

3%

Jessica Klee and Owen Thompson -- The Schoolhouse Theater

SON OF ZEUS

2%

Max Silverman -- Penguin Rep Theatre

MOON OVER BUFFALO

2%

Joseph Carrozza -- Actors Conservatory Theatre

THE MINUTES

2%

Jennie Gorn -- GoJo Clan Productions

GIDION'S KNOT

2%

Jennie Gorn -- GoJo Clan Productions

FLAWLESS

1%

Max Silverman -- Penguin Rep Theatre

HEDDA GABLER

1%

Jim Simonson -- Theater on Main Street

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

16%

Ralph Barone Jr. -- Brewster Theater Company

BILLY ELLIOT

10%

Mara Karg -- Antrim Playhouse

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

9%

Christopher J. Anderson -- Artistree Community Theater

BILLY ELLIOT

8%

John Carlos Lefkowitz -- Antrim Playhouse

1776

6%

Ben Kistinger -- Brewster Theater Company

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

6%

Narrator Trio - Heather Cappelle, Erin Salvate, Kierra Pizarro -- Artistree Community Theater

PAL JOEY

6%

Candace Lynn Matthew’s -- Harrison players

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

6%

Jaelyn Pollock -- Brewster Theater Company

JOSEPH…DREAMCOAT

5%

Annie Ciaffey -- Artistree Community Theater

CATS

5%

Sara Johnson -- Theater on Main Street

PAL JOEY

4%

Angelica Rottingdam White -- Harrison players

PAL JOEY

4%

Carlie Zucker -- Harrison players

1776

3%

Bob Cady -- Brewster Theater Company

CATS

3%

Carlos Gomez -- Theater on Main Street

PAL JOEY

3%

Rachel Senhauser -- Harrison players

CATS

3%

Marisa Paull Gorst -- Theater on Main Street

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

2%

Erin Salvate -- Artistree Community Theater

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

1%

Jimmy Duffy -- Artistree Community Theater

CATS

1%

Raleigh Busser -- Theater on Main Street

THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB

13%

Michelle Moriarty -- Brewster Theater Company

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

11%

Colin Henning -- Rivertowns Playhouse

THE NANCE

9%

Andrew Lionetti -- Elmwood Playhouse

AMADEUS

8%

Nicole Arcieri -- The Manor Club Theatre

POTUS

7%

Maddi Landau -- Elmwood Playhouse

FAITH HEALER

7%

Elisabeth S. Rodgers -- The Schoolhouse Theater

MOON OVER BUFFALO

5%

Tom Beck -- Actors Conservatory Theatre

DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER

4%

Janet Gaynor-Matonti -- Antrim Playhouse

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

4%

Abigail Crocker -- Theater on Main Street

LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES

3%

Elizah Knight -- The Schoolhouse Theater

STAGE KISS

3%

Adam Bloom -- Harrison Players

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

3%

Meg Renton -- Antrim Playhouse

POTUS

3%

Tonette Smith -- Elmwood Playhouse

HEDDA GABLER

3%

Chantal Martineau -- Theater on Main Street

THE MINUTES

2%

Kelly Kirby -- GoJo Clan Productions

STAGE KISS

2%

Kevin Arthur -- Harrison Players

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

2%

Christopher Ledogar -- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company

DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER

2%

Ian Kenney -- Antrim Playhouse

HEDDA GABLER

2%

Michael Boyle -- Theater on Main Street

FAITH HEALER

2%

Michael Daly -- The Schoolhouse Theater

BLITHE SPIRIT

1%

Laurel Lettieri -- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company

MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET

1%

Joey Pittorino -- Penguin Rep Theatre

THE MINUTES

1%

Peter Green -- GoJo Clan Productions

THE MINUTES

1%

Steve Plaushin -- GoJo Clan Productions

POTUS

1%

Leslie F. Smithey -- Elmwood Playhouse

19%

Elmwood Playhouse

17%

Brewster Theater Company

10%

Antrim Playhouse

10%

The Schoolhouse Theater

8%

The Manor Club Theatre

8%

Artistree Community Theater

7%

Rivertowns Playhouse

4%

Theater on Main Street

4%

Harrison Players

3%

White Plains Performing Arts Center

3%

Actors Conservatory Theatre

2%

GoJo Clan Productions

1%

Emelin Theater

1%

Rosendale Theater

1%

Penguin Rep Theatre

1%

Center for Performing Arts Rhinebeck

1%

Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company

