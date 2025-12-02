Photos: Jim Henon's EMMET OTTER’S JUG-BAND CHRISTMAS at OFC Creations Theatre Center

🎭 NEW! Rockland / Westchester Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Rockland / Westchester & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

OFC Creations is presenting the regional premiere, and pilot production, of Jim Henson’s Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas, now through December 7, 2025, as part of the “Broadway in Brighton” series. Check out photos of the production.

OFC is the only theatre workshopping the pilot production of this show with iTheatrics and the Jim Henson Company. Starring Vivan Bayubay McLaughlin, best known from Disney’s Out of the Box and Sesame English, this production features Jim Henson’s official puppets!

Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas brings the beloved Jim Henson television special to life, live on stage. Hailed by The New York Times for its “superb score” by Academy Award–winning songwriter Paul Williams, this nostalgic tale takes us to Frogtown Hollow, where Ma and Emmet Otter risk what little they have to make each other’s holiday dreams come true. This very merry musical is a heartwarming celebration perfect for the entire family.

It’s three days before Christmas and Mayor Fox has just announced a Christmas talent contest with a grand prize of fifty dollars! Meanwhile, times are tough for Ma and Emmet Otter since Pa passed away and winning that prize money would allow them to secretly buy each other a Christmas gift. Emmet considers forming a jug-band with his friends, but to do that he’ll have to put a hole in Ma’s washtub. The problem is, Ma earns money by doing other folks’ laundry in the washtub. Ma thinks about hocking Pa’s old toolbox so she can make a costume for the contest, but Emmet uses those tools to do odd jobs. As Christmas Eve and the talent contest quickly approach, will Ma and Emmet sacrifice what little they have, or will their Christmas wishes come true?

“I am thrilled to be making my debut at OFC in the role of Ma Otter with this incredible cast and crew and to be back once again in the world of Jim Henson,” exclaims Vivian Bayubay McLaughlin. “Being able to bring my favorite childhood Christmas movie to life is a true privilege.”

“There is so much nostalgia for audiences who have already fallen in love with this story from the 1977 film,” shares Eric Vaughn Johnson, director of the show. “It is an incredible honor to be entrusted by iTheatrics and the Jim Henson Company to continue workshopping this stage show and reach new audiences, spreading the pure joy of Emmet Otter’s story.”

The music and lyrics for Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas are written by the legendary Paul Williams, (known for “Rainbow Connection” and “Evergreen”), the recipient of an Academy Award, two Golden Globe Awards and three Grammy Awards. His songs are included in the American Film Institute’s “List of Top Movie Songs of All Time”. The New York Times called Williams’s score “as playful as it is heart-whole beautiful,” which includes now classic tunes "When the River Meets the Sea" and "Our World" as well as tons of new songs for the stage adaptation.

This regional premiere of Jim Henson's Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas is under the direction of Eric Vaughn Johnson, featuring a cast of professional performers from across the country. OFC is one of the first theatres in the country to present this brand-new musical. Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

Photo Credit: Goat Factory Media