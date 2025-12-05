Judith Lynn Stillman & Friends To Present WINTERLUDES At Reid Castle

🎭 NEW! Rockland / Westchester Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Rockland / Westchester & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Judith Lynn Stillman will present Winterludes on December 15 at Reid Castle at Manhattanville University, appearing alongside actor Tony Estrella and a company of collaborating musicians.

Conceived as a play-within-a-concert, the production incorporates live music, theatrical storytelling, and winter-themed visual elements. The program includes seasonal selections alongside Stillman’s own arrangements and adaptations, designed to create an immersive holiday experience.

The structure of Winterludes highlights ensemble performance and invites audiences into a narrative shaped through whimsical and reflective musical moments. The event also reflects an annual tradition centered on artistic collaboration and community engagement. Stillman serves as music director, pianist, and creative curator, bringing her background as a Juilliard-trained artist and internationally recognized performer to the production.

Stillman’s career includes collaborations with a wide range of artists, including The Beach Boys and Wynton Marsalis, as well as work across recording, multimedia projects, and concert performance. Her leadership of Winterludes reflects an approach that merges musical craftsmanship with theatrical design and visual storytelling.

EVENT INFORMATION

Where: Reid Castle, Manhattanville University

When: Monday, December 15, 6:00 p.m.–8:00 p.m.