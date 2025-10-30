Raleigh Little Theatre Unveils Directors For Spring 2026 Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Raleigh Little Theatre has announced the directors for its Spring 2026 productions, introducing four artists whose vision and experience will shape the company’s upcoming season. Each director brings a distinct creative perspective to the stage, furthering RLT’s mission to produce theatre that celebrates community, accessibility, and the power of storytelling.

Betsy Henderson will direct Moonlight and Magnolias, running February 6–22, 2026, in the Gaddy-Goodwin Teaching Theatre. A longtime educator and performer, Henderson chairs the Fine Arts and Humanities Department at Vance-Granville Community College, where she has also served as Director of Drama for more than two decades. She was last seen on RLT’s stage in Spring Awakening and recently directed The Play That Goes Wrong at McGregor Hall Performing Arts Center. “Community theatre is where creativity meets connection,” Henderson said. “RLT celebrates inclusion, storytelling, and the joy of belonging. I’m honored to bring this story to life on a stage with so much history and heart.”

Patrick Torres, RLT’s former Artistic Director, will return to direct 1776, running March 27–April 19, 2026, in the Cantey V. Sutton Theatre. Torres, whose career centers on community-driven storytelling, has led productions nationwide that highlight theatre’s power to foster connection. “Directing 1776 feels especially vital right now,” he said. “It challenges us to reflect on who we are, the promises we’ve made, and the work still to be done. Community theatre has the unique power to pull us closer together.”

Flora Bare will direct The Hobbit, presented May 2–10, 2026, in the Louise “Scottie” Stephenson Amphitheatre. A director, choreographer, and educator specializing in physical and devised theatre, Bare has performed internationally at The Royal Opera House and the London Olympic Festival and taught at institutions including DePaul University, UNC Chapel Hill, and NC State. Her recent credits include Dracula: A Feminist Revenge Fantasy (Justice Theatre Project) and Once (Burning Coal). “Theatre builds community by inviting us to laugh, cry, and dream side by side,” Bare said.

Susannah Hough will direct School of Rock, running June 5–28, 2026, in the Cantey V. Sutton Theatre. Hough, who previously directed RLT’s Something Rotten! in 2024, is Co-Artistic Director of Honest Pint Theatre Co. Her directing credits include A Chorus Line, Grand Horizons, The Legend of Georgia McBride, and The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey. “Getting to work at RLT again is important to me because it is the crown jewel of community theatre in the Triangle,” said Hough. “RLT offers opportunities for all ages and backgrounds to explore creative expression and discover how art can make meaningful social change.”

“As we move into our 89th year, I’m proud to work with these directors, who bring vision and thoughtful guidance to RLT’s spring productions,” said Michele Weathers, RLT’s Producing Artistic Director. “Each director is carefully chosen for a project that aligns with their artistic voice and strengths, and I am deeply grateful for the care and respect they bring to our work and our audiences.”

Single tickets for the remainder of Raleigh Little Theatre’s 2025–2026 season are now on sale. Choose-Your-Own season subscriptions are also available at RaleighLittleTheatre.org.

About Raleigh Little Theatre

Founded in 1936, Raleigh Little Theatre is one of the oldest continuously operating community theatres in the United States. The company presents year-round entertainment, education, and outreach programs reaching more than 40,000 people annually. Guided by a professional staff and supported by hundreds of volunteers, RLT is dedicated to bringing high-quality live theatre to the Triangle area.

For more information, visit RaleighLittleTheatre.org.