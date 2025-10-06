Free Halloween Show THE MEDIUM Comes to Ping & Woof Opera

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This October, Ping & Woof Opera will open their 11th season with Gian Carlo Menotti's The Medium. This chilling one act opera invites audiences into a world where the line between the living and the dead is dangerously blurred.

Set in the shadowy corners of deception, grief, and the supernatural, The Medium is a gripping psychological thriller that examines how far people will go to believe, or deceive. With a powerful score and a heart-wrenching emotional arc, this opera will leave you questioning what's real, what's illusion, and what lies in between. Runtime is approximately 75 minutes with one 15 minute intermission. Admission is donation-based; no ticket required!

ARTISTS:

Baba – Alexis Hamilton

Toby – Aaron Lange

Monica – Jocelyn Claire Thomas

Mrs. Gobineau – Amanda Taddeo

Mr. Gobineau – Zach Lenox

Mrs. Nolan – Lindsey Rae Johnson

Pianist – Susan McDaniel

Director – Zach Lenox

This production will also travel to Bend, Oregon in May 2026, in collaboration with OperaBend.

Don't miss this opportunity to experience a rarely performed operatic gem that combines suspense, emotion, and theatrical intensity in one unforgettable evening.

For more information, visit: www.pingandwoofopera.com/the-medium.html