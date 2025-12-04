Tickets For THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA in Portland on Sale Next Week

🎭 NEW! Portland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Portland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Tickets for Cameron Mackintosh’s new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s legendary musical, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, will go on sale on Monday, December 8 at 10 am for its engagement at Keller Auditorium from April 29 – May 10.

This new North American tour is produced by Cameron Mackintosh with LW Entertainment and NETworks Presentations.

Featuring Maria Björnson’s original design, this production of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA was well received by London critics when it reopened at its birthplace His Majesty’s Theatre in 2021. Both the new London production and the forthcoming North American Tour are directed by Seth Sklar-Heyn, based on the celebrated original direction by Harold Prince with musical staging and choreography by Gillian Lynne, recreated and adapted by Chrissie Cartwright.

Principal casting has been announced for the national tour. Isaiah Bailey will lead the company in the title role of ‘The Phantom of the Opera’. He is joined by Jordan Lee Gilbert as ‘Christine Daaé’, Daniel Lopez as ‘Raoul’, Midori Marsh as ‘Carlotta Giudicelli’, William Thomas Evans as ‘Monsieur Firmin’, Carrington Vilmont as ‘Monsieur André’, Lisa Vroman as ‘Madame Giry’, Christopher Bozeka as ‘Ubaldo Piangi’, Melo Ludwig as ‘Meg Giry’, and Alexa Xioufaridou Moster as ‘Christine Daaé, at certain performances’.

Cameron Mackintosh said, “At long last, The Phantom is back and will soon, once again, haunt theatres across North America in the revitalized brilliant original production, which continues to be a sold-out success at His Majesty’s Theatre in London. The beating heart of Phantom has always been the love triangle entwining The Phantom, Christine, and Raoul and I am thrilled to announce that we have found three exciting and contemporary new stars to rekindle the flames of our phantastic love story: Isaiah Bailey as ‘The Phantom’, Jordan Lee Gilbert as ‘Christine’ and Daniel Lopez as ‘Raoul’, ensuring your fantasies unwind as they unleash the power of the music of the night once again.”

Andrew Lloyd Webber said, “The Phantom made it very clear that it would not be long before his legend would, once again, be told in America. While Hal, Gillie and Maria are, sadly, no longer with us, they live on in the show we all created together. Love, passion and live theatre are what THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is all about. I still get goosebumps every time that chandelier comes alive and infuses the theatre with something that only happens when design, direction and music are completely at one. I am absolutely delighted that we are bringing this very special production back to audiences across North America.”

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is widely considered one of the world’s most beautiful and spectacular musicals. Since 1986, it has played to over 160 million people in 205 cities, 58 territories and 21 languages. Andrew Lloyd Webber’s romantic, haunting and soaring score includes “The Music of the Night,” “All I Ask of You,” “Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again,” “Masquerade” and the iconic title song. It tells the tale of a disfigured musical genius known only as ‘The Phantom’ who haunts the depths of the Paris Opera House. Mesmerized by the talents and beauty of a young soprano, Christine, The Phantom lures her as his protégé and falls fiercely in love with her. Unaware of Christine’s love for Raoul, The Phantom’s obsession sets the scene for a dramatic turn of events where jealousy, madness, and passions collide.

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, originally produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Theatre Company Limited, has become one of the most successful shows in the world. The original London stage production is now the second longest-running musical ever. It opened on Broadway on January 26, 1988, directed by Harold Prince. It won seven 1988 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and reigned as the longest-running show in Broadway history since January 9, 2006, when it surpassed Andrew Lloyd Webber’s CATS, also produced by Cameron Mackintosh. The New York production played a staggering nearly 13,981 performances, been seen by 20 million people and grossed over $1.4 billion. After an unprecedented 35 record-breaking years, the Broadway production played its final performance on April 16, 2023.

There have been three U.S. National Tours based on the original Broadway production. The First National Tour played Los Angeles and San Francisco for a combined total run of almost 10 years, playing 3,902 performances to 6.6 million people. The Second National Tour had an 8.5-year run playing 3,364 performances to 7.5 million people. The Third National Tour had an 18-year run, playing 7,284 performances to 16.7 million people. The three U.S. national tours played 216 engagements in 77 cities for an unprecedented total of 36.5 years and over 14,500 performances to 31 million people – making it the most successful and longest-running touring show in U.S. history.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is produced by Cameron Mackintosh with LW Entertainment and NETworks Presentations. Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Lyrics by Charles Hart, and Additional Lyrics by Richard Stilgoe. Book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber, based on the novel ‘Le Fantôme de L’Opéra’ by Gaston Leroux, with Orchestrations by David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Musical Supervision is by Kristen Blodgette. The Production Design is by Maria Björnson, and the Set Design is adapted by Matt Kinley with Associate Costume Design by Jill Parker, Lighting is by Andrew Bridge with Associate Lighting Design by Warren Letton, Video Design is by George Reeve, Sound is by Mick Potter. Wig and Hair Design is by Stefan Musch, Casting is by Peter Van Dam, CSA and Claire Burke, CSA for The TRC Company. The Musical Staging and Choreography is by Gillian Lynne, recreated and adapted by Chrissie Cartwright. Originally Directed by Harold Prince, this new production is Directed by Seth Sklar-Heyn.

The Box Five Club, managed by LW Entertainment is a free, dedicated global hub for fans of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musicals to explore unseen archives, behind-the-scenes moments, videos, articles, and exclusive news. Please sign up for more information at boxfiveclub.com.