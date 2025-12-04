Crystal Skillman's THE ROCKET MEN To Receive West Coast Premiere

🎭 NEW! Portland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Portland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Playwright Crystal Skillman will receive a West Coast Premiere of her myth-shattering new play The Rocket Men this season with Oregon Contemporary Theatre, in addition to the previously announced National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere of the play.

The Rocket Men is about the team of former Nazi scientists whose work was critical in enabling the United States to go to the moon. The play asks audiences to confront and wrestle with the hidden and sometimes horrific costs of progress that are often woven into the fabric of our national identity, asking us what it truly means to "be an American".

Since the play's initial announcement, The Rocket Men has been awarded an NNPN Venturous Production Pipeline Award as well as an EST/Sloan Regional Award.

The Rocket Men has been getting stellar reviews both in Atlanta and Indianapolis, where the National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere launched.

Artistic Director Craig Willis knew he had to program the play the minute he read it. "Plays that make you laugh, make you think, and cause emotions to stir are at the heart of what makes me love live theatre," Craig shares. "Crystal Skillman's THE ROCKET MEN does all three and then some. OCT is proud to present the West Coast premiere of this heartfelt, intelligent, funny, and thought-provoking play."

Director Inga Wilson agrees. "A friend on OCT's play reading committee recommended I read The Rocket Men." Inga shared. "I was hopping out to grab something to eat, but the minute I cracked open the script, I sat and read the play straight through with my empty plate and glass sitting on the table. I couldn't put it down. I knew I wanted to be involved in helping tell this story and reached out to Craig at OCT to share my enthusiasm for bringing this script to life."

The cast will feature Ruth Mandsager, Kathleen Borrelli, Zayne Clayton, Hillary Ferguson, Melanie Moser, Jessica Jae Unker, and Katie Worley Beck. The creative team includes Riley Allen (Production Stage Manager), Andrew Hungerford (Scenic & Projections Designer), Laura Leader (Properties Designer), Michael A. Peterson (Lighting Designer), Darian Soderquist (Audio Design), Erica Towe (Assistant Director/Dramaturg), Laura Tuffli (Hair & Makeup Designer), and Lilli Turner (Costume Designer).