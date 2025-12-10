Experience Theatre Project Will Present A New Movement-Driven MACBETH Inspired By Radiohead

🎭 NEW! Portland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Portland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Experience Theatre Project will present a new production of MACBETH, adapted and directed by Alisa Stewart, running January 16 through February 22, 2026.

This staging will draw inspiration from the Royal Shakespeare Company’s Hamlet: Hail to the Thief, which Stewart attended during its recent run in London and Stratford. The production will integrate movement, contemporary physical theater, and Radiohead’s music to amplify the play’s themes of ambition, paranoia, and psychological unraveling.

Set within a soundscape shaped by Radiohead’s work, the staging will emphasize choreography as a central narrative tool. Choreographer Andrea Parson will lead the movement design, with the production using interpretive and physical-theater elements alongside Shakespeare’s text. Stewart said, “Radiohead's music opens a door into Macbeth's internal world. Its restless energy and atmospheric depth allow us to explore the supernatural, political, and personal in ways that feel urgently modern.”

The adaptation will introduce a new entr’acte and epilogue exploring a cyclical, Faustian framework. Macbeth begins the play by entering a pact with the witches, gaining the strength to eliminate his enemies and ascend to power, while the epilogue positions Macduff before the same temptation. The structure frames the tragedy as a continuing cycle of ambition and corruption. Stewart will also perform live music onstage, playing keyboard alongside the show’s musicians.

Cast

The production will feature KJ Snyder as Macbeth; Taylor Jean Grady as Lady Macbeth; Damian Luis as Malcolm and Fleance; Alec Henneberger as Ross and Lennox; RJ Tofte as Banquo; Mindy Mawhirter as Hecate; Lexy Bolsinger, Marietta Hedges, and Katy Payne as the Witches; Ryan Pfeiffer as Porter, Duncan, and Ensemble; Ruby Silberstein as Lady Macduff; and Danny Walker as Macduff. Live musicians include drummer Dimitri Pandelios, guitarist Erich Johnson, and Stewart on piano and keys.

Ticket Information

Tickets range from $5 to $65 and are available at experiencetheatreproject.org. Arts for All tickets will be offered for each performance, and $20 rush seats will be available for non-sold-out shows beginning 15 minutes before curtain.

