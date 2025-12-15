Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Portland Playhouse

🎭 NEW! Portland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Portland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

There are holiday traditions, and then there are holiday traditions. For me, Portland Playhouse's production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL has become the latter – it rings in the festive season. Year after year, this show works its magic, and this production, directed by Charles Grant, proves once again why it endures.

Rick Lombardo's adaptation, featuring original music by Lombardo and Anna Lackaff, is a beautiful rendition of the Dickens classic. The production's theatrical elegance lies in part in its simplicity: a spare set continuously transforms, thanks to Samantha Kemp’s lighting design and the ingenious use of props as humble as bedsheets to conjure stunning visual effects. The actors double as musicians, creating all sound effects live on stage. It’s a warm, intimate show that never fails to bring tears to my eyes.

This year's Scrooge is La'Tevin Alexander, who previously understudied the role, and he delivers a performance that ranks among the best I’ve seen. Alexander is a consistently captivating performer, and his Ebenezer undergoes a transformation that feels both spiritual and physical. By the finale, he doesn't just seem happier, he actually appears about 20 years younger, as if redemption has a rejuvenating effect.

But this is truly an ensemble show. It has over 40 parts played by just 13 performers, and the entire ensemble shines. In particular, Michael Feldman delivers a wonderful turn as Bob Cratchit and several other characters, while Claire Rigsby (Ghost of Christmas Present, Mrs. Fezziwig, and more) lights up whatever part of the stage she happens to be on.

Grant's direction largely follows the template of previous productions, though a few moments stand in stark contrast. He occasionally emphasizes comedy over emotional resonance, and a pivotal scene takes the show not only out of Dickens’ time but into an entirely different performance style. The changes feel more experimental than organic, though one of the joys of returning to this show annually is discovering which beloved moments remain and which have been reimagined.

Overall, Portland Playhouse’s A CHRISTMAS CAROL continues to be essential holiday viewing. It’s a gorgeous piece of theatre that honors tradition while finding ways to surprise even its most devoted returnees. Consider me among them, already looking forward to next year.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL runs through Dec. 31. Details and tickets here.

Photo credit: Shawnte Sims

