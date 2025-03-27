DEAR EVAN HANSEN to Premiere in the Philippines

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Manila, Philippines—Crowd favorite "Dear Evan Hansen," the Tony Award-winning musical by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, is finally premiering in Manila in September 2025. DEH will play at The Theatre at Solaire, featuring the UK touring company.

Nottingham Playhouse, Gavin Kalin Productions, ATG Productions, and GMG Productions are the producing partners.

"Filipino audiences have been asking for 'Dear Evan Hansen' for years, and we're beyond excited to bring this production to Manila finally," said Carlos Candal, CEO of GMG Productions, which recently imported the musical-pop concert hybrid "Six The Musical," also at The Theatre at Solaire.

DEH is "the most important musical of a generation" (Daily Mail) with a "raw, relevant, and exhilarating score" (BBC Radio London) from the songwriters behind "The Greatest Showman" and "La La Land."

"A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, and a life he never dreamed he could have. 17-year-old introvert Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to fit in. "Dear Evan Hansen," the musical, ‘deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, is about life and how we live it.’” its show notes say.

Ryan Kopel plays Evan in the UK Tour.

DEH made its world premiere at the Arena Stage in Washington, D.C., in July 2015, which was followed by an Off-Broadway run at the Second Stage Theatre from March to May 2016 and its Broadway bow at the Music Box Theatre in Dec. 2016. On Broadway, it closed on Sept. 18, 2022; it played 1,678 regular and 21 preview performances.

In its early try-outs up to its Broadway run, Ben Platt played Evan, which won him the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical. He also reprised the same role in the musical’s film adaptation in 2021.

Featuring the book by Steven Levenson, the musical won four Tony Awards, including Best Musical, the Olivier Awards for Best New Musical, and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

Adam Penford directs the UK touring company. Morgan Large is the set and costume designer; Carrie-Anne Ingrouille is choreographer; Matt Daw is lighting designer; Tom Marshall is sound designer; Ravi Deepress is video designer; Matt Smith is musical supervisor; Michael Bradley is musical director; and Michelle Payne is associate director.

DEH is presented through a special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

Join the join the GMG Dear Evan Hansen waitlist HERE.

Photo: Marc Brenner

