Photos: First Look at Cebu's Queer Musical HOOK UP, Tackling HIV Awareness

🎭 NEW! Philippines Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Philippines & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Cebu, Philippines-- Jude Gitamondoc's new original Filipino queer musical, "Hook Up, The Musical," which boldly explores themes of connection, identity, and loneliness while explicitly advocating for HIV awareness, concludes its limited run today, Nov. 30, 2025, at the Capitol Social Hall.

Kadasig Records' Gitamondoc is also the show's director.

The musical is set in the world of gay dating apps and focuses on its protagonist, username: TimidTim, a shy young man seeking a genuine connection. In the app, he is matched with username: IAmAnonymous, whose status is HIV-positive. Together, they thread an emotional journey and a crucial conversation about stigma, acceptance, and love in the digital age.

Besides its central love story, the musical also employs a collage of voices through monologues, vignettes, and ensemble scenes, which depict a mosaic of diverse queer experiences.

“This musical was made to start conversations that matter—and what better place to do than at the heart of Cebu itself, the Provincial Capitol, a space that belongs to everyone,” said Gitamondoc.

It’s also a platform to speak openly about HIV and end the silence that surrounds it," Gitamondoc continued. "A simple, honest conversation can save lives.”

The production, which has gone through several staged readings and workshops, aims to reach the 15 to 34-year-old age demographic most affected by the rising cases of HIV in the region.

"Hook Up, The Musical,” features an all-Cebuano cast and creative team, including Jan Echavarria and Grant Bacaltos alternating in the role of IAmAnonymous; Paul Pablo and Shim Dagatan sharing the role of TimidTim; and Maverick Nineza as Dan.

Photos: Shikki

A scene from HOOK UP, The Musical

A scene from HOOK UP, The Musical

A scene from HOOK UP, The Musical

A scene from HOOK UP, The Musical

A scene from HOOK UP, The Musical

A scene from HOOK UP, The Musical

A scene from HOOK UP, The Musical

A scene from HOOK UP, The Musical

A scene from HOOK UP, The Musical A scene from HOOK UP, The Musical