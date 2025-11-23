Video: BRING IT ON Cebu Teases 'What I Was Born to Do'

🎭 NEW! Philippines Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Philippines & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Cebu, Philippines--"Bring It On: The Musical," based on the film about competitive cheerleading, featuring music by Tony winners Tom Kitt and Lin-Manuel Miranda, will make its Cebu premiere this weekend, November 28-29, 2025, at the Saint Theresa's College of Cebu Auditorium, at 7 p.m.

Below, watch the Cebuano cast's take on the energetic challenge of the show's iconic anthem, "What I Was Born to Do."

As cheer-royalty Campbell, Zsofia Loresto leads the charge, immediately embodying the drive and optimism required of the Truman High captain.

Presented through a special arrangement with Music Theatre International, "Bring It On" is directed by Neve-Rienne Fuentes and Miren Sofia Jordana, and produced by Golden Sun Performing Arts Center, which staged Miranda's Tony-winning musical "In the Heights" last year.

Zsofia Loresto leads "What I Was Born to Do."

Bursting with high-energy choreography, the musical, featuring mainly a young set of triple threats, explores the themes of friendship, jealousy, and teamwork, led by Loresto (Campbell), Kirsten Almase (Danielle), Anya Villanueva (Skylar), Althea Barliso (Nautica), Ljanne Jimeno (Kylar), Jasmine Jaca (La Cieniga), Kiara Macalos (Eva), Ziqi Orquina (Cameron), and Chantelle Dorola (Bridget).

Also in the cast are ensemble players Zarah Dawa, Bree Kho, Tuesdhey Reyes, Felix Gochan, Marcus Jeigh Mission, Precious Alwayne Nelmida, Angelo Zambrano (Randall), and Coco Caballes (Twig).

"Campbell leads the cheerleading team at Truman High School, and her senior year should prove the most cheertastic — she's been named captain of the squad! But, an unexpected redistricting has forced her to spend her final year of high school at the neighboring Jackson High School,” its show notes say.

"Bring it On" was based on an original story by Tony winner Jeff Whitty, featuring lyrics by Miranda and Amanda Green. In 2013, its Broadway production was nominated at the Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Choreography for Andy Blankenbuehler.

In Cebu, Magno Aquino Jr. is the musical director; Edward Lois Invento, vocal director; Wendell Palo, choreographer; El Velasco and Ralf Dono, assistant choreographers; John Casing, lighting director; Jay Arela, sound designer; Sushmita Figues, scenic designer; and Mayumi Maghuyop, props and Costume Designer.

"Bring It On" is known for its musical numbers "What I Was Born to Do," "One Perfect Moment," and "I Got You."

Video: Golden Sun Performing Arts Center