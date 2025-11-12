Photos: First Look at SHREK at the Newport Performing Arts Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Manila, Philippines— Newport World Resorts’ production of "Shrek the Musical," based on the Dreamworks animated film, has officially launched with a sold-out opening weekend and delighted audiences on its official gala night.

In these newly released production photos, check out stars Jamie Wilson (Shrek), Krystal Kane (Fiona), and Topper Fabregas (Donkey) in action.

The cast also features Alfredo Reyes (Lord Farquaad) and Julia Serad (the Dragon), supported by an ensemble of over 40 actors.

The production is directed by Dexter Santos, leading a whole creative team, together with Full House Theater Company co-artistic directors Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo and Michael Williams, and assistant director Cara Barredo.

Their team also includes Ejay Yatco, musical director; Stephen Vinas, choreographer; Lawyn Cruz, scenic designer; Meliton Roxas, lighting designer; GA Fallarme, video projection designer; Eric Pineda, costume execution; Mamarhaye Dela Cruz, hair and makeup designer; Carlos Siongco, prosthetics designer; Kayla Teodoro, puppet designer; Arvy Dimaculangan, sound effects designer; Ceejay Laudato, sound designer; Michael Jacinto, conductor; and Rodel Colmenar, musical director.

"Shrek The Musical" is a heartwarming and hilarious retelling of the beloved DreamWorks classic. Featuring Tony winners Jeanine Tesori's music and David Lindsay-Abaire's book, the musical follows the unlikely hero Shrek on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and the feisty Princess Fiona.

The musical is known for its highlights, including "Big Bright Beautiful World," "Freak Flag," "I Know It's Today," and the hit song "I'm a Believer," which was popularized by the movie.

"Shrek The Musical" opened on Broadway in 2008, where it ran for 441 performances and received eight Tony Award nominations, winning for Best Costume Design.

Photos: Newport World Resorts

Krystal Kane, Jamie Wilson

Topper Fabregas, Jamie Wilson

Julia Serad

Alfredo Reyes

Krystal Kane

Topper Fabregas

Jamie Wilson

Athea Ruedas, Krystal Kane, and Simone Valderrama Martinez