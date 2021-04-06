Atlantis Virtual Workshop Returns this Summer

Manila, Philippines - Last year's Atlantis Virtual Workshop proved to be a huge success. This is why Atlantis Theatrical is bringing it back with another intensive yet fun-filled training program for young, aspiring musical theater artists.

As kids today are still stuck at home, parents feel the need to liven things up for them, especially during summer. The Atlantis Virtual Workshop could be that exciting activity to break the monotony of their daily life this season.

The workshop is packed with all the necessary topics and activities to hone kids' talents in performing arts. Kids from seven to 12 years old and teens from 13 to 18 years old are welcome to enter this safe online space. And because it's online, even kids from different parts of the world can join in the fun, too. Learning beyond performance is vital for Atlantis Theatrical, so they also ensure the training encourages peer interaction.

The rehearsal room and actual stage settings is a virtual stage that trains the spotlight on an intimate and focused learning experience in acting, singing, and dancing. Song analysis, storytelling techniques, vocal techniques, and basic jazz are just four of the many topics that will be explored.

Classes are an hour to an hour and 15 minutes long and will only have two to three students per time slot. The kids will be in good hands with the theater company's expert, critically-acclaimed faculty members, as they'll make sure spending summer this way will be worthwhile. Expect your kids to become more confident and creative and better storytellers and team players after the workshop.