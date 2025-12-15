Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards; HAPHOW THE MUSICAL Leads Best Musical!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

🎭 NEW! Philippines Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Philippines & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Philippines Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Lea Salonga - STAGE, SCREEN & EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN - The Theatre at Solaire 84%

THIS IS ME: AN EVENING WITH KEALA SETTLE

10%

Keala Settle -- Theatre Group Asia

PART OF MY WORLD

7%

Shiela Valderrama -- Tanghalang Ignacio Jimenez (CCP)

LIWANAG SA DILIM

38%

PJ REBULLIDA -- 9 Works Theatrical

BONIFACIO ANG SUPREMO ISANG MUSIKAL

33%

Gerald Magallanes -- Philstagers Foundation

SCHOOL OF ROCK

6%

Vincent Paul Diez Gaton -- 2TinCans Philippines Inc.

WALANG ARAY

6%

Gio Gahol -- Philippine Educational Theatre Association

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

3%

Carrie-Anne Ingrouille -- GMG Productions, ATG Productions

SIDE SHOW

3%

JM Cabling -- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater

THE BODYGUARD

3%

Arnold Trinidad -- Proscenium Theater

DELIA D

3%

Stephen Viñas -- Newport World Resorts and Full House Theater Company

SIX THE MUSICAL

2%

Carrie-Anne Ingrouille -- The Theatre at Solaire

PILATO

2%

Dan Wesley -- The Corner Studio

THE FOXTROT

1%

Paul Alexander Morales -- Mirror Studio Theatre

HAPHOW THE MUSICAL

37%

Salve Arbo -- Solaire

LIWANAG SA DILIM MUSICAL

23%

Mio Infante -- RCBC Auditorium

BONIFACIO: ANG SUPREMO ISANG MUSIKAL

21%

Emy Tañada -- Philstagers Theatre Foundation

INTO THE WOODS

6%

Raven Ong -- Samsung Performing Arts Theater

SCHOOL OF ROCK

3%

Vince Lopez -- 2TinCans Philippines Inc.

WALANG ARAY

3%

Bonsai Cielo -- Philippine Educational Theatre Association

ALICE IN WONDERLAND

2%

Hershee Tantiado, Phillip Domingo -- Repertory Philippines

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME

2%

Allan Nazareno -- UP Cebu Performing Arts Hall

SIX THE MUSICAL

1%

Gabriella Slade -- The Theatre at Solaire

SIDE SHOW

1%

Carlos Siongco -- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater

THE BODYGUARD

1%

Mio Infante -- Proscenium Theater

COMPANY WAYNE MCGREGOR

100%

- Samsung Performing Arts Theater

LIWANAG SA DILIM MUSICAL

37%

Robbie Guevara -- RCBC Auditorium

BONIFACIO ANG SUPREMO: ISANG MUSIKAL

34%

Atty. Vincent Tañada -- Philstagers Foundation

INTO THE WOODS

7%

Chari Arespacochaga -- Samsung Performing Arts Theater

SCHOOL OF ROCK

5%

Sarah Mae Enclona Henderson -- 2TinCans Philippines Inc.

BAR BOYS THE MUSICAL

4%

Mikko Angeles -- Barefoot Theater

WALANG ARAY

4%

Ian Segarra -- Philippine Educational Theatre Association

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

3%

Adam Penford -- GMG Productions, ATG Productions

PILATO

2%

Eldrin Veloso -- The Corner Studio

NEXT TO NORMAL

2%

Toff De Venecia -- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater

LEGALLY BLONDE

2%

Mae An Espinosa -- Ateneo Blue Rep

IN THE HEIGHTS CEBU 2024

1%

Miren Sofia Jordana -- Golden Sun Performing Arts Center

GOODNIGHT LOVE

50%

JP Lopez -- PSF

REQUEST SA RADYO

9%

Bobby Garcia -- Samsung Performing Arts Theater

LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE

8%

Charlene Virlouvet -- 2TinCans Philippines, Inc.

ANNIVERSARY

5%

Sarah Facuri -- CCP Gimenez Black Box

HELE - KLASIKS

4%

Alex Baylon -- Act Avenue

THE FOXTROT

3%

Alexander Paul Morales -- Theatre Titas

BAWAT BONGGANG BAGAY

3%

Jenny Jamora -- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater

PATAYIN SA BARBERSHOP SI BARBARA

3%

Rem Delos Reyes -- Act Avenue

HUWAG MO KAMING HAWAKAN

3%

Paul Jake Paule -- Artist Playground

PANGARAP KONG MAGING SERIAL KELLER

3%

Juhan Concepcion -- Act Avenue

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME

3%

Clariza Mae Sevilla and Allan Nazareno -- UP Cebu Performing Arts Hall

LET'S DO LUNCH

2%

Maribel Legarda -- Mirror Studio Theatre

PRESIDENT SUITE #2

1%

Johnnie Moran -- CCP Gimenez Black Box

THE FOXTROT

1%

Paul Alexander Morales -- Mirror Studio Theatre

HAPHOW THE MUSICAL

34%

- CityDanse Academy

LIWANAG DA DILIM

24%

- 9 Works Theatrical

BONIFACIO: ANG SUPREMO ISANG MUSIKAL

21%

- Philstagers Theatre Foundation

INTO THE WOODS

5%

- Theatre Group Asia

SCHOOL OF ROCK

3%

- 2TinCans Philippines Inc.

WALANG ARAY

2%

- Philippine Educational Theatre Association

KWENTUHOG: JAM

2%

- Act Avenue

VIRGIN LABFEST XX HINOG SET A - “POLAR COORDINATES”

2%

- Cultural Center of the Philippines

COME FROM AWAY

1%

- GMG Productions

PILATO

1%

- The Corner Studio

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

1%

- GMG Productions, ATG Productions

DELIA D

1%

- Full House

LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE

1%

- 2TinCans Philippines, Inc.

SIDE SHOW

1%

- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater

LET'S DO LUNCH

1%

- Mirror Studio Theatre

THE BODYGUARD

0%

- Proscenium Theater

HAPHOW THE MUSICAL

45%

Joey Nombre -- Solaire

BONIFACIO ANG SUPREMO ISANG MUSIKAL

29%

John Paul Santos -- Philstagers Theatre Foundation

KWENTUHOG: JAM

4%

Arjay Catapang -- Act Avenue

REQUEST SA RADYO

3%

Elizabeth Mak -- Samsung Performing Arts Theater

LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE

3%

Louie Carl Basalo -- 2TinCans Philippines Inc.

SCHOOL OF ROCK

3%

Clark Jolbot -- 2TinCans Philippines Inc.

SIDE SHOW

2%

Gabo Tolentino -- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater

SIX THE MUSICAL

2%

Tim Deiling -- The Theatre at Solaire

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

2%

Matt Daw -- GMG Productions, ATG Productions

LET'S DO LUNCH

2%

Irene Romero -- Mirror Studio Theatre

NEXT TO NORMAL

2%

Gabo Tolentino -- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater

IN THE HEIGHTS CEBU 2024

1%

John Francis Casing -- Golden Sun Performing Arts Center

THE BODYGUARD

1%

Shakira Villa-Symes -- 9 Works Theatrical

THE FOXTROT

1%

Irene Romero -- Mirror Studio Theatre

HAPHOW THE MUSICAL

42%

MJ ASPACIO -- Solaire

BONIFACIO: ANG SUPREMO ISANG MUSIKAL

24%

Pipo Cifra -- Philstagers Theatre Foundation

INTO THE WOODS

24%

Gerard Salonga -- Samsung Performing Arts Theater

NEXT TO NORMAL

3%

Ejay Yatco -- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater

THE BODYGUARD

3%

Daniel Bartolome -- 9 Works Theatrical

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

2%

Michael Bradley -- GMG Productions, ATG Productions

PILATO

2%

Pauline Arejola -- The Corner Studio

HAPHOW THE MUSICAL

34%

- CityDanse Academy

LIWANAG SA DILIM

24%

- 9 Works Theatrical

BONIFACIO ANG SUPREMO ISANG MUSIKAL

20%

- Philstagers Foundation

INTO THE WOODS

6%

- Samsung Theater

BAR BOYS

4%

- Barefoot Theater

SCHOOL OF ROCK

4%

- 2TinCans Philippines, Inc.

WALANG ARAY

3%

- Philippine Educational Theatre Association

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

1%

- GMG Productions, ATG Productions

PILATO

1%

- The Corner Studio

SIDE SHOW

1%

- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater

DELIA D

1%

- Full House

NEXT TO NORMAL

1%

- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater

SIX THE MUSICAL

0%

- The Theatre at Solaire

COME FROM AWAY

0%

- GMG

THE BODYGUARD

0%

- Proscenium Theater

HAPHOW THE MUSICAL

37%

- CItyDanse Academy

LIWANAG SA DILIM

29%

- 9 Works Theatrical

BONIFACIO “ANG SUPREMO” ISANG MUSIKAL

24%

- Philstagers theater foundation

VIRGIN LABFEST XX HINOG SET A - “POLAR COORDINATES”

4%

- Cultural Center of the Philippines

KWENTUHOG: JAM

2%

- Act AVenue

PILATO

2%

- The Corner Studio

LET'S DO LUNCH

2%

- Mirror Studio Theatre

THE FOXTROT

1%

- Mirror Studio Theatre

LIWANAG SAB DILIM

42%

Alexa Ilacad -- 9 Works Theatrical

BONIFACIO “ANG SUPREMO” ISANG MUSIKAL

23%

Yvonne Ensomo -- Philstagers theater foundation

INTO THE WOODS

9%

Lea Salonga -- Samsung Performing Arts Theater

BONIFACIO ANG SUPREMO

5%

Abbey Romero -- Philippine Stagers Foundation

SCHOOL OF ROCK

3%

Zyra Dee -- 2TinCans Philippines Inc.

WALANG ARAY

2%

Lance Reblando -- PETA Theater

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Teetin Villanueva -- Samsung Theater

SCHOOL OF ROCK

2%

Grant Bacaltos -- 2TinCans Philippines Inc.

PILATO

1%

Jerome Ferguson -- The Corner Studio

INTO THE WOODS

1%

Mikkie Volante -- Samsung Performing Arts Theater

BONIFACIO, ANG SUPREMO: ISANG MUSIKAL

1%

Vince Tañada -- PhilStagers Theatre Foundation

WALANG ARAY

1%

Gio Gahol -- Philippine Educational Theatre Association

BONIFACIO:ANG SUPREMO, ISANG MUSIKAL

1%

Chin Ortega -- Philstagers Theater Foundation

WALANG ARAY

1%

Marynor Madamesila -- Philippine Educational Theatre Association

BONIFACIO:ANG SUPREMO,ISANG MUSIKAL

1%

Fidel Redado -- Philstagers Theater Foundation

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

1%

Ellis Kirk -- GMG Productions, ATG Productions

HAPHOW THE MUSICAL

1%

Gerald Santos -- CityDanse Academy

SIDE SHOW

1%

Marvin Ong -- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater

INTO THE WOODS

1%

Josh Dela Cruz -- Samsung Performing Arts Theater

NEXT TO NORMAL

1%

Sheena Belarmino -- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater

NEXT TO NORMAL

1%

Shiela Valderrama -- The Sandbox Collective

IN THE HEIGHTS CEBU 2024

0%

Joaquin Codilla -- Golden Sun Performing Arts Center

PILATO

0%

Onyl Torres -- The Corner Studio

BONIFACIO ANG SUPREMO

0%

JOHN REY RIVAS -- PHILSTAGERS FOUNDATION INC.

IN THE HEIGHTS CEBU 2024

0%

Rae Basiga -- Golden Sun Performing Arts Center

GOODNIGHT LOVE

32%

OJ Arci -- PSF

VIRGIN LABFEST XX HINOG SET A - “POLAR COORDINATES”

32%

Jack Gaza -- Cultural Center of the Philippines

REQUEST SA RADYO

10%

Dolly De Leon -- Samsung Performing Arts Theater

LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE

4%

Sarah Mae Enclona-Henderson -- 2TinCans Philippines, Inc.

FLORANTE AT LAURA

3%

Arrol Dacayo -- Artist Playground

BAWAT BONGGANG BAGAY

2%

Jon Santos -- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater

THE FOXTROT

2%

JC Santos -- Theatre Titas

KWENTUHOG: JAM

2%

Cedrick Lopez -- Act Avenue

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME

2%

Kyle Casil -- UP Performing Arts Hall

THE FOXTROT

2%

Jackie Lou Blanco -- Mirror Studio Theatre

PANGARAP KONG MAGING SERIAL KELLER

1%

Kirsten Chen Maniquiz -- Act Avenue

FLORANTE AT LAURA

1%

Paul Jake Paule -- Artist Playground

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME

1%

Yalena Achacoso -- UP Performing Arts Hall

LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE

1%

Regal Oliva -- 2TinCans Philippines, Inc.

LET'S DO LUNCH

1%

Issa Litton -- Mirror Studio Theatre

LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE

1%

Vanessa Fe -- 2TinCans Philippines, Inc.

PANGARAP KONG MAGING SERIAL KELLER

1%

Koi Alcantara -- Act Avenue

VIRGIN LABFEST XX HINOG SET A - “POLAR COORDINATES”

1%

Michael Hilao -- Cultural Center of the Philippines

KLASIKS

1%

Mark Jun Halipot -- Act Avenue

LET'S DO LUNCH

0%

Naths Everett -- Mirror Studio Theatre

GOODNIGHT LOVE

49%

- PSF

REQUEST SA RADYO

11%

- Samsung Performing Arts Theater

LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE

11%

- 2TinCans Philippines, Inc.

VIRGIN LABFEST XX HINOG SET A - “POLAR COORDINATES”

8%

- Cultural Center of the Philippines

KWENTUHOG: JAM

7%

- Act Avenue

THE FOXTROT

4%

- Theatre Titas

PANGARAP KONG MAGING SERIAL KELLER

4%

- Act Avenue

PATAYIN SA BARBERSHOP SI BARBARA

3%

- Act Avenue

LET'S DO LUNCH

3%

- Mirror Studio Theatre

TOSCA

100%

- Lyric Opera of the Philippines

BONIFACIO: ANG SUPREMO ISANG MUSIKAL

52%

Kris Manubay -- Philstagers Theatre Foundation

INTO THE WOODS

12%

Ohm David -- Samsung Performing Arts Theater

SCHOOL OF ROCK

9%

Shifrah Bouchikhi-Enclona -- 2TinCans Philippines Inc.

REQUEST SA RADYO

8%

Clint Ramos -- Samsung Performing Arts Theater

LET'S DO LUNCH

6%

Carlos Siongco -- Mirror Studio Theatre

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

4%

Morgan Large -- GMG Productions, ATG Productions

SIDE SHOW

3%

Mark Dalacat -- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater

IN THE HEIGHTS CEBU 2024

3%

Sushmita Figues -- Golden Sun Performing Arts Center

NEXT TO NORMAL

3%

Mark Dalacat -- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater

BONIFACIO ANG SUPREMO ISANG MUSICAL

57%

Zenaiah Lizardo -- Philstagers Theater Foundation

INTO THE WOODS

19%

Megumi Katayama -- Samsung Performing Arts Theater

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

8%

Tom Marshall -- GMG Productions, ATG Productions

THE BODYGUARD

7%

Aji Manalo -- 9 Works Theatrical

LET'S DO LUNCH

5%

Angel Dayao -- Mirror Studio Theatre

THE FOXTROT

4%

Angel Dayao -- Mirror Studio Theatre

HAPHOW THE MUSICAL

35%

Sophia Aspacio -- Solaire

BONIFACIO ANG SUPREMO ISANG MUSIKAL

20%

Bea Martin -- Philstagers Foundation

LIWANAG SA DILIM

20%

NEOMI GONZALES -- 9 Works Theatrical

INTO THE WOODS

5%

Eugene Domingo -- Samsung Performing Arts Theater

INTO THE WOODS

3%

Arielle Jacobs -- Theatre Group Asia

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Kakki Teodoro -- Samsung Theater

SCHOOL OF ROCK

2%

Patricia Grace Crago -- 2TinCans Philippines Inc.

LIWANAG SA DILIM MUSICAL

2%

Derrick Gozos -- RCBC Auditorium

KALYE A

1%

Arrol Dacayo -- Trick Creatives Production

PILATO

1%

Christy Lagapa -- The Corner Studio

SCHOOL OF ROCK

1%

Vince Lopez -- 2TinCans Philippines Inc.

INTO THE WOODS

1%

Rody Vera -- Samsung Performing Arts Theater

PILATO

1%

Noel Rayos -- The Corner Studio

SCHOOL OF ROCK

1%

Fia Mikaele Cagulada -- 2TinCans Philippines Inc.

SCHOOL OF ROCK

1%

Ghylliane Dave Caballes -- 2TinCans Philippines, Inc.

INTO THE WOODS

1%

Sarah Facuri -- Samsung Theater

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

1%

Rebecca McKinnis -- GMG Productions, ATG Productions

THE BODYGUARD

1%

Vyen Villanueva -- Proscenium Theater

SIDE SHOW

0%

Pamela Imperial -- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater

GOODNIGHT LOVE

57%

Gerald Magallanes -- PSF

LET'S DO LUNCH

13%

Ash Nicanor -- Theatre Titas

LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE

7%

Shifrah Bouchikhi-Enclona -- 2TinCans Philippines, Inc.

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME

7%

Catrina Suarez -- UP Cebu Performing Arts Hall

LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE

5%

Liana San Diego -- 2TinCans Philippines, Inc.

LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE

4%

Shanice Kae Suarez -- 2TinCans Philippines, Inc.

LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE

4%

Regina Binueza -- 2TinCans Philippines, Inc.

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME

4%

Choi Castellano -- UP Cebu Performing Arts Hall

HAPHOW THE MUSICAL

54%

- Solaire

ALICE IN WONDERLAND

46%

- Repertory Philippines

38%

9 Works Theatrical

30%

Philstagers theater foundation

9%

Philippine Educational Theatre Association

9%

Theatre Group Asia

4%

Act Avenue

4%

The Sandbox Collective

3%

GMG Productions

2%

Artist Playground

1%

IdeaFirst Live!

Wrong region? Click here.

Philippines Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. HAPHOW THE MUSICAL (CityDanse Academy) 34.1% of votes 2. LIWANAG SA DILIM (9 Works Theatrical) 24.1% of votes 3. BONIFACIO ANG SUPREMO ISANG MUSIKAL (Philstagers Foundation) 20.3% of votes Vote Now!