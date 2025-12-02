First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Philippines Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Lea Salonga - STAGE, SCREEN & EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN - The Theatre at Solaire 81%



Keala Settle - THIS IS ME: AN EVENING WITH KEALA SETTLE - Theatre Group Asia 10%



Shiela Valderrama - PART OF MY WORLD - Tanghalang Ignacio Jimenez (CCP) 9%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Vincent Paul Diez Gaton - SCHOOL OF ROCK - 2TinCans Philippines Inc. 19%



Gerald Magallanes - BONIFACIO ANG SUPREMO ISANG MUSIKAL - Philstagers Foundation 12%



Gio Gahol - WALANG ARAY - Philippine Educational Theatre Association 12%



JM Cabling - SIDE SHOW - Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater 11%



Carrie-Anne Ingrouille - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - GMG Productions, ATG Productions 8%



Stephen Viñas - DELIA D - Newport World Resorts and Full House Theater Company 8%



Dan Wesley - PILATO - The Corner Studio 7%



PJ REBULLIDA - LIWANAG SA DILIM - 9 Works Theatrical 7%



Carrie-Anne Ingrouille - SIX THE MUSICAL - The Theatre at Solaire 6%



Arnold Trinidad - THE BODYGUARD - Proscenium Theater 5%



Paul Alexander Morales - THE FOXTROT - Mirror Studio Theatre 4%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Salve Arbo - HAPHOW THE MUSICAL - Solaire 33%



Raven Ong - INTO THE WOODS - Samsung Performing Arts Theater 21%



Vince Lopez - SCHOOL OF ROCK - 2TinCans Philippines Inc. 12%



Hershee Tantiado, Phillip Domingo - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Repertory Philippines 7%



Emy Tañada - BONIFACIO: ANG SUPREMO ISANG MUSIKAL - Philstagers Theatre Foundation 7%



Bonsai Cielo - WALANG ARAY - Philippine Educational Theatre Association 5%



Allan Nazareno - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME - UP Cebu Performing Arts Hall 4%



Gabriella Slade - SIX THE MUSICAL - The Theatre at Solaire 3%



Mio Infante - LIWANAG SA DILIM MUSICAL - RCBC Auditorium 3%



Carlos Siongco - SIDE SHOW - Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater 3%



Mio Infante - THE BODYGUARD - Proscenium Theater 1%



Best Dance Production

COMPANY WAYNE MCGREGOR - Samsung Performing Arts Theater 100%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Chari Arespacochaga - INTO THE WOODS - Samsung Performing Arts Theater 23%



Sarah Mae Enclona Henderson - SCHOOL OF ROCK - 2TinCans Philippines Inc. 16%



Atty. Vincent Tañada - BONIFACIO ANG SUPREMO: ISANG MUSIKAL - Philstagers Foundation 12%



Mikko Angeles - BAR BOYS THE MUSICAL - Barefoot Theater 11%



Eldrin Veloso - PILATO - The Corner Studio 7%



Ian Segarra - WALANG ARAY - Philippine Educational Theatre Association 7%



Miren Sofia Jordana - IN THE HEIGHTS CEBU 2024 - Golden Sun Performing Arts Center 6%



Robbie Guevara - LIWANAG SA DILIM MUSICAL - RCBC Auditorium 6%



Adam Penford - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - GMG Productions, ATG Productions 5%



Toff De Venecia - NEXT TO NORMAL - Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater 4%



Mae An Espinosa - LEGALLY BLONDE - Ateneo Blue Rep 3%



Best Direction Of A Play

Bobby Garcia - REQUEST SA RADYO - Samsung Performing Arts Theater 17%



Charlene Virlouvet - LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE - 2TinCans Philippines, Inc. 16%



Sarah Facuri - ANNIVERSARY - CCP Gimenez Black Box 13%



JP Lopez - GOODNIGHT LOVE - PSF 10%



Clariza Mae Sevilla and Allan Nazareno - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME - UP Cebu Performing Arts Hall 7%



Paul Jake Paule - HUWAG MO KAMING HAWAKAN - Artist Playground 7%



Rem Delos Reyes - PATAYIN SA BARBERSHOP SI BARBARA - Act Avenue 6%



Alex Baylon - HELE - KLASIKS - Act Avenue 5%



Alexander Paul Morales - THE FOXTROT - Theatre Titas 4%



Jenny Jamora - BAWAT BONGGANG BAGAY - Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater 4%



Juhan Concepcion - PANGARAP KONG MAGING SERIAL KELLER - Act Avenue 4%



Maribel Legarda - LET'S DO LUNCH - Mirror Studio Theatre 3%



Paul Alexander Morales - THE FOXTROT - Mirror Studio Theatre 2%



Johnnie Moran - PRESIDENT SUITE #2 - CCP Gimenez Black Box 2%



Best Ensemble

HAPHOW THE MUSICAL - CityDanse Academy 28%



INTO THE WOODS - Theatre Group Asia 17%



SCHOOL OF ROCK - 2TinCans Philippines Inc. 9%



BONIFACIO: ANG SUPREMO ISANG MUSIKAL - Philstagers Theatre Foundation 8%



PILATO - The Corner Studio 5%



WALANG ARAY - Philippine Educational Theatre Association 5%



KWENTUHOG: JAM - Act Avenue 4%



LIWANAG DA DILIM - 9 Works Theatrical 4%



VIRGIN LABFEST XX HINOG SET A - “POLAR COORDINATES” - Cultural Center of the Philippines 3%



SIDE SHOW - Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater 3%



LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE - 2TinCans Philippines, Inc. 3%



DEAR EVAN HANSEN - GMG Productions, ATG Productions 3%



DELIA D - Full House 3%



COME FROM AWAY - GMG Productions 3%



LET'S DO LUNCH - Mirror Studio Theatre 1%



THE BODYGUARD - Proscenium Theater 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Joey Nombre - HAPHOW THE MUSICAL - Solaire 30%



John Paul Santos - BONIFACIO ANG SUPREMO ISANG MUSIKAL - Philstagers Theatre Foundation 10%



Elizabeth Mak - REQUEST SA RADYO - Samsung Performing Arts Theater 9%



Louie Carl Basalo - LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE - 2TinCans Philippines Inc. 8%



Arjay Catapang - KWENTUHOG: JAM - Act Avenue 7%



Clark Jolbot - SCHOOL OF ROCK - 2TinCans Philippines Inc. 7%



Gabo Tolentino - SIDE SHOW - Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater 6%



Tim Deiling - SIX THE MUSICAL - The Theatre at Solaire 5%



Matt Daw - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - GMG Productions, ATG Productions 5%



John Francis Casing - IN THE HEIGHTS CEBU 2024 - Golden Sun Performing Arts Center 5%



Gabo Tolentino - NEXT TO NORMAL - Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater 3%



Shakira Villa-Symes - THE BODYGUARD - 9 Works Theatrical 2%



Irene Romero - LET'S DO LUNCH - Mirror Studio Theatre 2%



Irene Romero - THE FOXTROT - Mirror Studio Theatre 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

MJ ASPACIO - HAPHOW THE MUSICAL - Solaire 34%



Gerard Salonga - INTO THE WOODS - Samsung Performing Arts Theater 31%



Pipo Cifra - BONIFACIO: ANG SUPREMO ISANG MUSIKAL - Philstagers Theatre Foundation 10%



Ejay Yatco - NEXT TO NORMAL - Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater 8%



Michael Bradley - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - GMG Productions, ATG Productions 7%



Pauline Arejola - PILATO - The Corner Studio 7%



Daniel Bartolome - THE BODYGUARD - 9 Works Theatrical 4%



Best Musical

HAPHOW THE MUSICAL - CityDanse Academy 27%



INTO THE WOODS - Samsung Theater 20%



SCHOOL OF ROCK - 2TinCans Philippines, Inc. 12%



BAR BOYS - Barefoot Theater 10%



BONIFACIO ANG SUPREMO ISANG MUSIKAL - Philstagers Foundation 7%



PILATO - The Corner Studio 5%



WALANG ARAY - Philippine Educational Theatre Association 5%



DEAR EVAN HANSEN - GMG Productions, ATG Productions 4%



LIWANAG SA DILIM - 9 Works Theatrical 4%



SIDE SHOW - Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater 2%



DELIA D - Full House 2%



SIX THE MUSICAL - The Theatre at Solaire 1%



NEXT TO NORMAL - Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater 1%



COME FROM AWAY - GMG 1%



THE BODYGUARD - Proscenium Theater 0%



Best New Play Or Musical

HAPHOW THE MUSICAL - CItyDanse Academy 34%



LIWANAG SA DILIM - 9 Works Theatrical 17%



BONIFACIO “ANG SUPREMO” ISANG MUSIKAL - Philstagers theater foundation 16%



VIRGIN LABFEST XX HINOG SET A - “POLAR COORDINATES” - Cultural Center of the Philippines 10%



PILATO - The Corner Studio 8%



KWENTUHOG: JAM - Act AVenue 6%



THE FOXTROT - Mirror Studio Theatre 5%



LET'S DO LUNCH - Mirror Studio Theatre 3%



Best Performer In A Musical

Lea Salonga - INTO THE WOODS - Samsung Performing Arts Theater 25%



Alexa Ilacad - LIWANAG SAB DILIM - 9 Works Theatrical 9%



Zyra Dee - SCHOOL OF ROCK - 2TinCans Philippines Inc. 9%



Teetin Villanueva - INTO THE WOODS - Samsung Theater 7%



Grant Bacaltos - SCHOOL OF ROCK - 2TinCans Philippines Inc. 6%



Mikkie Volante - INTO THE WOODS - Samsung Performing Arts Theater 5%



Jerome Ferguson - PILATO - The Corner Studio 4%



Ellis Kirk - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - GMG Productions, ATG Productions 3%



Yvonne Ensomo - BONIFACIO “ANG SUPREMO” ISANG MUSIKAL - Philstagers theater foundation 3%



Fidel Redado - BONIFACIO:ANG SUPREMO,ISANG MUSIKAL - Philstagers Theater Foundation 3%



Gerald Santos - HAPHOW THE MUSICAL - CityDanse Academy 3%



Abbey Romero - BONIFACIO ANG SUPREMO - Philippine Stagers Foundation 2%



Lance Reblando - WALANG ARAY - PETA Theater 2%



Marvin Ong - SIDE SHOW - Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater 2%



Josh Dela Cruz - INTO THE WOODS - Samsung Performing Arts Theater 2%



Joaquin Codilla - IN THE HEIGHTS CEBU 2024 - Golden Sun Performing Arts Center 2%



Marynor Madamesila - WALANG ARAY - Philippine Educational Theatre Association 2%



Gio Gahol - WALANG ARAY - Philippine Educational Theatre Association 2%



Onyl Torres - PILATO - The Corner Studio 2%



Rae Basiga - IN THE HEIGHTS CEBU 2024 - Golden Sun Performing Arts Center 1%



Vince Tañada - BONIFACIO, ANG SUPREMO: ISANG MUSIKAL - PhilStagers Theatre Foundation 1%



Chin Ortega - BONIFACIO:ANG SUPREMO, ISANG MUSIKAL - Philstagers Theater Foundation 1%



Sheena Belarmino - NEXT TO NORMAL - Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater 1%



JOHN REY RIVAS - BONIFACIO ANG SUPREMO - PHILSTAGERS FOUNDATION INC. 1%



James Ramada - BONIFACIO ANG SUPREMO ISANG MUSICAL - Philstagers Foundation 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Dolly De Leon - REQUEST SA RADYO - Samsung Performing Arts Theater 25%



Sarah Mae Enclona-Henderson - LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE - 2TinCans Philippines, Inc. 10%



OJ Arci - GOODNIGHT LOVE - PSF 7%



Jack Gaza - VIRGIN LABFEST XX HINOG SET A - “POLAR COORDINATES” - Cultural Center of the Philippines 6%



Jon Santos - BAWAT BONGGANG BAGAY - Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater 5%



Arrol Dacayo - FLORANTE AT LAURA - Artist Playground 5%



Kyle Casil - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME - UP Performing Arts Hall 5%



Cedrick Lopez - KWENTUHOG: JAM - Act Avenue 4%



Jackie Lou Blanco - THE FOXTROT - Mirror Studio Theatre 4%



Paul Jake Paule - FLORANTE AT LAURA - Artist Playground 4%



Regal Oliva - LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE - 2TinCans Philippines, Inc. 3%



JC Santos - THE FOXTROT - Theatre Titas 3%



Kirsten Chen Maniquiz - PANGARAP KONG MAGING SERIAL KELLER - Act Avenue 3%



Yalena Achacoso - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME - UP Performing Arts Hall 3%



Vanessa Fe - LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE - 2TinCans Philippines, Inc. 3%



Michael Hilao - VIRGIN LABFEST XX HINOG SET A - “POLAR COORDINATES” - Cultural Center of the Philippines 2%



Mark Jun Halipot - KLASIKS - Act Avenue 2%



Issa Litton - LET'S DO LUNCH - Mirror Studio Theatre 2%



Koi Alcantara - PANGARAP KONG MAGING SERIAL KELLER - Act Avenue 1%



Naths Everett - LET'S DO LUNCH - Mirror Studio Theatre 1%



Best Play

REQUEST SA RADYO - Samsung Performing Arts Theater 21%



LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE - 2TinCans Philippines, Inc. 20%



GOODNIGHT LOVE - PSF 13%



VIRGIN LABFEST XX HINOG SET A - “POLAR COORDINATES” - Cultural Center of the Philippines 13%



KWENTUHOG: JAM - Act Avenue 9%



PATAYIN SA BARBERSHOP SI BARBARA - Act Avenue 7%



THE FOXTROT - Theatre Titas 7%



PANGARAP KONG MAGING SERIAL KELLER - Act Avenue 5%



LET'S DO LUNCH - Mirror Studio Theatre 4%



Best Production of an Opera

TOSCA - Lyric Opera of the Philippines 100%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ohm David - INTO THE WOODS - Samsung Performing Arts Theater 26%



Shifrah Bouchikhi-Enclona - SCHOOL OF ROCK - 2TinCans Philippines Inc. 17%



Kris Manubay - BONIFACIO: ANG SUPREMO ISANG MUSIKAL - Philstagers Theatre Foundation 13%



Clint Ramos - REQUEST SA RADYO - Samsung Performing Arts Theater 12%



Carlos Siongco - LET'S DO LUNCH - Mirror Studio Theatre 8%



Mark Dalacat - SIDE SHOW - Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater 7%



Sushmita Figues - IN THE HEIGHTS CEBU 2024 - Golden Sun Performing Arts Center 7%



Morgan Large - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - GMG Productions, ATG Productions 6%



Mark Dalacat - NEXT TO NORMAL - Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater 3%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Megumi Katayama - INTO THE WOODS - Samsung Performing Arts Theater 43%



Zenaiah Lizardo - BONIFACIO ANG SUPREMO ISANG MUSICAL - Philstagers Theater Foundation 18%



Tom Marshall - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - GMG Productions, ATG Productions 17%



Aji Manalo - THE BODYGUARD - 9 Works Theatrical 9%



Angel Dayao - THE FOXTROT - Mirror Studio Theatre 7%



Angel Dayao - LET'S DO LUNCH - Mirror Studio Theatre 6%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Sophia Aspacio - HAPHOW THE MUSICAL - Solaire 26%



Eugene Domingo - INTO THE WOODS - Samsung Performing Arts Theater 13%



Kakki Teodoro - INTO THE WOODS - Samsung Theater 9%



Arielle Jacobs - INTO THE WOODS - Theatre Group Asia 7%



Patricia Grace Crago - SCHOOL OF ROCK - 2TinCans Philippines Inc. 6%



Bea Martin - BONIFACIO ANG SUPREMO ISANG MUSIKAL - Philstagers Foundation 6%



Christy Lagapa - PILATO - The Corner Studio 5%



Noel Rayos - PILATO - The Corner Studio 4%



Vince Lopez - SCHOOL OF ROCK - 2TinCans Philippines Inc. 4%



Arrol Dacayo - KALYE A - Trick Creatives Production 3%



Fia Mikaele Cagulada - SCHOOL OF ROCK - 2TinCans Philippines Inc. 3%



Ghylliane Dave Caballes - SCHOOL OF ROCK - 2TinCans Philippines, Inc. 2%



Sarah Facuri - INTO THE WOODS - Samsung Theater 2%



Rebecca McKinnis - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - GMG Productions, ATG Productions 2%



Derrick Gozos - LIWANAG SA DILIM MUSICAL - RCBC Auditorium 2%



Rody Vera - INTO THE WOODS - Samsung Performing Arts Theater 2%



NEOMI GONZALES - LIWANAG SA DILIM - 9 Works Theatrical 2%



Pamela Imperial - SIDE SHOW - Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater 1%



Vyen Villanueva - THE BODYGUARD - Proscenium Theater 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Ash Nicanor - LET'S DO LUNCH - Theatre Titas 21%



Gerald Magallanes - GOODNIGHT LOVE - PSF 21%



Shifrah Bouchikhi-Enclona - LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE - 2TinCans Philippines, Inc. 13%



Catrina Suarez - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME - UP Cebu Performing Arts Hall 11%



Shanice Kae Suarez - LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE - 2TinCans Philippines, Inc. 10%



Choi Castellano - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME - UP Cebu Performing Arts Hall 8%



Liana San Diego - LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE - 2TinCans Philippines, Inc. 8%



Regina Binueza - LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE - 2TinCans Philippines, Inc. 7%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Repertory Philippines 56%



HAPHOW THE MUSICAL - Solaire 44%



Favorite Local Theatre

Theatre Group Asia 27%



Philippine Educational Theatre Association 21%



The Sandbox Collective 11%



Philstagers theater foundation 10%



Act Avenue 9%



GMG Productions 7%



9 Works Theatrical 7%



Artist Playground 7%



IdeaFirst Live! 2%

