Olivier Award Winner JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR to Play in Manila

Manila, Philippines— The acclaimed, Olivier Award-winning revival of "Jesus Christ Superstar" from Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre will make its Manila debut at The Theatre at Solaire from May 2 to 24, 2026.

GMG Productions, along with David Ian for Crossroads Live and Work Light Productions, announced that theater fans can secure tickets early during an exclusive pre-sale for UnionBank cardholders, running from Nov. 3 to 7, 2025.

“Jesus Christ Superstar” is best known for its sung-through score written by the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony-winning team of Andrew Lloyd Webber (music) and Tim Rice (lyrics), which includes “Superstar,” “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” and “Gethsemane.”

“Jesus Christ Superstar” tells the final days of Jesus through the perspective of one of his disciples, Judas Iscariot, who betrayed him in exchange for thirty pieces of silver. Its themes center around the personal relationships and struggles among Jesus, Judas, Mary Magdalene, Jesus’ disciples and followers, and the Roman Empire, which was at the zenith of its power.

“This ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ is so stylish. Water into wine aside, the real miracle is that it manages to maintain a 21st-century edge without losing the heart of the musical: the 1970s-rock vibe,” wrote BroadwayWorld in a past review.

“The harmonies and orchestrations are revived, but familiar, which upholds nostalgia for the well-loved 1970 concept album that paved the way for the show,” BWW added.

“Jesus Christ Superstar’s” original Broadway production opened in 1971 at the Mark Hellinger Theatre. On the other hand, its West End production opened in 1972 at the Palace Theatre, which ran for over eight years. With 3,358 performances, it became the longest-running musical in London theater history at that time.

Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre production’s creative team includes Timothy Sheader (director), Drew McOnie (choreographer), Tom Scutt (production designer), Lee Curran (lighting designer), Nick Lidster (sound designer), and Tom Deering (music supervisor).

"After incredible success in Australia and the UK, we’re delighted to be bringing ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ to Manila. This Olivier Award-winning production has amazed audiences around the world with its raw energy and breathtaking performances,” said producer David Ian, who has also produced “Anastasia,” “Back to the Future,” and “Beetlejuice.”

“Whether you’ve loved the show for decades or are discovering it for the first time, this will be an unforgettable experience,” he added.

The production has been performed in London, the United Kingdom, North America, and Australia.

Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade